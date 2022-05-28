 United zooms past Indy Eleven, 2-1 - Albuquerque Journal

United zooms past Indy Eleven, 2-1

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

ew Mexico United’s Will Seymore heads the ball out of his team’s defensive zone during the first half of Saturday’s match in Indianapolis. (Courtesy of Trevor Ruszkowski/Indy Eleven/United Soccer League)

New Mexico United defeated Indy Eleven 2-1 on Saturday in United Soccer League Championship division play in Indianapolis.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is on the story. Look for it later here and in Sunday’s Journal print edition.

 

New Mexico’s Harry Swartz, right, and Indy Eleven’s Manuel Arteaga battle for the ball during Saturday’s match in Indianapolis. United came away with a 2-1 victory. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Indy Eleven/United Soccer League)

 

Home » From the newspaper » United zooms past Indy Eleven, 2-1

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
United zooms past Indy Eleven, 2-1
Featured Sports
New Mexico United defeated Indy Eleven ... New Mexico United defeated Indy Eleven 2-1 on Saturday in United Soccer League Championship division play in Indianapolis. The Journal's Ken Sickenger is on ...
2
Isotope hurler, pitching coach go way, way back
Featured Sports
Frank Gonzales remembers more than a ... Frank Gonzales remembers more than a decade ago seeing something special in the right arm of J.D. Ha ...
3
Aggies go from worst seed to WAC championship baseball ...
Baseball
New Mexico State's baseball team, which ... New Mexico State's baseball team, which has gotten hot in timely fashion, is one win away from an NCAA regionals berth. The Aggies (23-32) ...
4
In Indianapolis, United looks to stay on the fast ...
Featured Sports
Getting off to a fast start ... Getting off to a fast start in Indianapolis seems like solid advice this weekend.New M ...
5
Ladera pro Harvey qualifies for U.S. Senior Open
Featured Sports
When Bill Harvey qualified for the ... When Bill Harvey qualified for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, he humbly believed it would probably be his final time playing in the event. ...
6
Lobos add, and apparently lose, another transfer quarterback
College
and apparently lost one, if social ... and apparently lost one, if social media is any indication. This time it went to California to land Fresno City College transfer Justin Holaday, ...
7
Star athlete Gray, teammate of McDonald and Perkins, dies ...
College
The name Tony Gray may not ... The name Tony Gray may not resonate in New Mexico sports lore like those of Tommy McDonald, Gray's f ...
8
Answering the 'robo call': Isotopes adjust to automated calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
The automated ball-strike system has made ... The automated ball-strike system has made its way to Albuquerque. Here are the ins and outs of the new computerized system MLB is testing.
9
Surprising Aggies win again at WAC baseball tourney
Baseball
(Click here for an updated tournament ... (Click here for an updated tournament bracket.) MESA, Ariz. — New Mexico State came in to the Western Athletic Conference baseball tournament as one ...