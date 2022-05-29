 Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

By Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo / Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the review would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings would be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The goal of the review, which the mayor requested, is “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and response that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Coley said in a statement.

Handling the review is the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. It was not immediately clear how the review would be conducted, whether law enforcement officials could be compelled to cooperate in the review and when it might be completed.

Such a review is somewhat rare and most after-action reports that come after a mass shooting are generally compiled by local law enforcement agencies or outside groups. The Justice Department conducted similar reviews after 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California, in 2015, and after the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history that left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded.

The frustration, anger and questions about the response from police grew deeper on Friday after authorities revealed that despite repeated 911 calls from students and teachers, the school district’s police chief had told more than a dozen officers to wait in a school hallway. Officials said he believed the suspect was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and that there was no longer an active attack.

The revelation caused more grief and raised new questions about whether more lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.

Biden has not spoken publicly about the police response to the shooting.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings

Home » AP Feeds » Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
AP Feeds
Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in ... Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain ...
2
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine ...
AP Feeds
As Russia asserted progress in its ... As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve ...
3
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence ...
AP Feeds
For a brief moment in 2012, ... For a brief moment in 2012, it seemed like a national stalemate over guns was breaking. Adam Lanza, a 20-year-old gunman, had forced his ...
4
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine ...
AP Feeds
Russia asserted Saturday that its troops ... Russia asserted Saturday that its troops and separatist fighters had captured a key railway junction in eastern Ukraine, the second small city to fall ...
5
Algerian dissidents: Victims of crackdown, or outlaws?
AP Feeds
Mohamed Benhalima looks wary and frightened ... Mohamed Benhalima looks wary and frightened as he is led off a plane at Algiers airport, handcuffed with a security officer's arm wrapped around ...
6
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
AP Feeds
One by one, they took the ... One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and ...
7
China's Pacific plan seen as regional strategic game-changer
AP Feeds
When China signed a security pact ... When China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April it raised concerns from the U.S. and its allies that Beijing may ...
8
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
AP Feeds
A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 ... A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign hid his partisan interests from the FBI as he pushed 'pure opposition research' related to Donald ...
9
Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting
AP Feeds
Distraught families gathered at a local ... Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing ...