 Human Milk Repository of NM is an option - Albuquerque Journal

Human Milk Repository of NM is an option

By Journal Staff Report

Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store with a sign limiting purchases. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

In the wake of a nationwide shortage of baby formula, new mothers now have another option by purchasing milk from the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico. The repository is also looking for mother’s milk donors.

“New moms have enough unknowns they are dealing with, and feeding their babies shouldn’t be at the top of that list,” said Kael Marshall, the repository’s executive director. “Reading the headlines about the formula shortages breaks my heart. I’m grateful that we have the resources to offer breast milk to new moms at a reasonable rate.”

The repository can provide mothers with infants up to 40 ounces of milk for each child at $100 per child.

The initiative is being funded by a grant from the Anderson Family Foundation.

The repository partners with medical facilities throughout the state and tests all donors before approval. Once approved, donors can make a donation appointment at facilities in Albuquerque or Las Cruces. Milk is then shipped to, or picked up, by recipient families after being processed at the repository’s Albuquerque facility.

Information on where to donate and how to apply can be found at mothersmilkbanknm.org/donation-stations.

“Our goal is to ensure all babies get the best start,” Marshall said. “If you’re in need, call us, and if you can donate breast milk, please do.”

