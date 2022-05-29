NM Wine Festival is back this weekend

Sandra Chacon of Black’s Smuggler Winery in Bosque pours a glass of cranberry wine for a patron Sunday at the New Mexico Wine Festival in Albuquerque. The three-day event is taking place at Balloon Fiesta Park after a two-year hiatus. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Joslynn Rowin of Las Vegas, N.M., sips margarita wine from St. Clair, one of the 17 wineries featured at the New Mexico Wine Festival this weekend. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Wine lovers lined up to get into the New Mexico Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque on Sunday. The three-day event ends Monday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Souvenir wine glasses await guests at the New Mexico Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

Cheers to the return of a local tradition.

The New Mexico Wine Festival is back this weekend for the first time in three years.

Wineries and their fans are gathering for the holiday weekend at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque and the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds in Las Cruces. Festivities include wine-and-cheese seminars and live music.

The festival continues from noon-6 p.m. today.

For more information, visit nmwine.com.