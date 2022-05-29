 NM Wine Festival is back this weekend - Albuquerque Journal

NM Wine Festival is back this weekend

By ABQJournal News Staff

Cheers to the return of a local tradition.

The New Mexico Wine Festival is back this weekend for the first time in three years.

Wineries and their fans are gathering for the holiday weekend at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque and the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds in Las Cruces. Festivities include wine-and-cheese seminars and live music.

The festival continues from noon-6 p.m. today.

For more information, visit nmwine.com.

