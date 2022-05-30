Briefcase: Mortgage finance authority names CFO

Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief financial officer at New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.

As part of MFA’s executive leadership team, Ratnaraj will oversee the organization’s assets and all activities within the finance division, including the finance, servicing and accounting departments. She will also work directly with the executive leadership team to advise on organization-wide policy development and oversee all external audit processes.

Ratnaraj holds a bachelor’s from the University of Madras and a master’s from New Mexico Highlands University. She has also been licensed as a certified public accountant since 2011. Before joining MFA, Ratnaraj served as CFO at New Mexico Legal Aid and The New Mexico Department of Finance Administration. She also served in the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, where she first started as an auditor and was progressively promoted to director of the Audit and Compliance Division.

MFA was created in 1975 by the New Mexico state Legislature to provide quality affordable housing opportunities for all New Mexico residents.