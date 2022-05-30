Briefcase: Lovelace hires urgent care provider

Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group as an urgent care provider.

Litzenich earned her bachelor’s from Capital University in Columbus, and completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the Chamberlain College of Nursing in Illinois. Her clinical experience includes managing chronic and acute care conditions, providing work and school physicals, and treating patients 18 months and older. She previously worked in the areas of Pediatrics, Family Practice and Neurology.

Litzenich is located at the Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care at 6701 Jefferson NE.