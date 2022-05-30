 Briefcase: Lovelace hires urgent care provider - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Lovelace hires urgent care provider

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Lisa Litzenich

Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group as an urgent care provider.

Litzenich earned her bachelor’s from Capital University in Columbus, and completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the Chamberlain College of Nursing in Illinois. Her clinical experience includes managing chronic and acute care conditions, providing work and school physicals, and treating patients 18 months and older. She previously worked in the areas of Pediatrics, Family Practice and Neurology.

Litzenich is located at the Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: Lovelace hires urgent care provider

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: Lovelace hires urgent care provider
Outlook
Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been ... Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group as an urgent care provider.
2
Briefcase: Mortgage finance authority names CFO
Outlook
Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief ... Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief financial officer at New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.
3
'Trifecta of problems' for NM construction companies
Business
New Mexico construction industry facing inflation, ... New Mexico construction industry facing inflation, supply chain, workforce issues
4
In-depth with RAKS Building Supply
ABQnews Seeker
Family-owned and operated business wins national ... Family-owned and operated business wins national award
5
Underfunded IRS rewards intellectual bankruptcy
Business
Poor IRS funding leaves us with ... Poor IRS funding leaves us with a tax system that rewards intellectual bankruptcy and is undeserving of a great democracy.
6
Nonprofit helps ABQ entrepreneur scale up business
Business
Working with New Mexico MEP decreased ... Working with New Mexico MEP decreased Janine Mahon's production time by 60%
7
Winging it: Food truck launches a store front location
ABQnews Seeker
When Alejandra Leal and Brittany Muller ... When Alejandra Leal and Brittany Muller set out to open up their own food truck three years ago, the duo had one stipulation: they ...
8
Look for a new job right away if you've ...
Business
Experience is no help these days Experience is no help these days
9
La Montañita to open near IPCC
ABQnews Seeker
Co-op's Rio Grande location will shutter Co-op's Rio Grande location will shutter