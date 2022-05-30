 Briefcase: El Paso Electric promotes vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: El Paso Electric promotes vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Jessica Christianson

Jessica Christianson has been hired as vice president of sustainability and energy solutions at El Paso Electric.

In her new role Christianson will lead environmental, social and governance initiatives for the utility and focus on ways to further embed these efforts into EPE’s culture, operations, business plan and strategy.

Christianson began her career at EPE in 2013 as a principal scientist. Over the course of nine years, she has held positions of increasing responsibility including environmental manager, director of sustainability, and most recently, senior director of innovation and sustainability. She is integral in producing EPE’s annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which is released every summer; leading EPE’s ESG initiatives, and advancing new technologies and programs such as transportation electrification, electric vehicle infrastructure and renewable energy expansion.

Christianson currently serves on the board of directors for the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, the Texas A&M Research Advisory Board, EPE’s Community Partners Committee helping oversee $1.2 million in grants to nonprofits and is an avid volunteer through EPE’s Volunteers on Location to Serve program. She received an associate’s in forest technology from Penn State University, a bachelor’s in crop and soil science and a master’s in soil science from Oregon State University, a master’s in environmental engineering from the University of Florida, and a graduate certification in public utility regulation and economics from New Mexico State University.

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 450,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square-mile area of the Rio Grande valley, southern New Mexico and west Texas.

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: El Paso Electric promotes vice president

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: El Paso Electric promotes vice president
Outlook
Jessica Christianson has been hired as ... Jessica Christianson has been hired as vice president of sustainability and energy solutions at El Paso Electric. In her new role Christianson will lead ...
2
Briefcase: Lovelace hires urgent care provider
Outlook
Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been ... Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group as an urgent care provider.
3
Briefcase: Mortgage finance authority names CFO
Outlook
Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief ... Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief financial officer at New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.
4
In-depth with RAKS Building Supply
ABQnews Seeker
Family-owned and operated business wins national ... Family-owned and operated business wins national award
5
Underfunded IRS rewards intellectual bankruptcy
Business
Poor IRS funding leaves us with ... Poor IRS funding leaves us with a tax system that rewards intellectual bankruptcy and is undeserving of a great democracy.
6
Nonprofit helps ABQ entrepreneur scale up business
Business
Working with New Mexico MEP decreased ... Working with New Mexico MEP decreased Janine Mahon's production time by 60%
7
'Trifecta of problems' for NM construction companies
Business
New Mexico construction industry facing inflation, ... New Mexico construction industry facing inflation, supply chain, workforce issues
8
Winging it: Food truck launches a store front location
ABQnews Seeker
When Alejandra Leal and Brittany Muller ... When Alejandra Leal and Brittany Muller set out to open up their own food truck three years ago, the duo had one stipulation: they ...
9
Look for a new job right away if you've ...
Business
Experience is no help these days Experience is no help these days