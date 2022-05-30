Briefcase: El Paso Electric promotes vice president

Jessica Christianson has been hired as vice president of sustainability and energy solutions at El Paso Electric.

In her new role Christianson will lead environmental, social and governance initiatives for the utility and focus on ways to further embed these efforts into EPE’s culture, operations, business plan and strategy.

Christianson began her career at EPE in 2013 as a principal scientist. Over the course of nine years, she has held positions of increasing responsibility including environmental manager, director of sustainability, and most recently, senior director of innovation and sustainability. She is integral in producing EPE’s annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which is released every summer; leading EPE’s ESG initiatives, and advancing new technologies and programs such as transportation electrification, electric vehicle infrastructure and renewable energy expansion.

Christianson currently serves on the board of directors for the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, the Texas A&M Research Advisory Board, EPE’s Community Partners Committee helping oversee $1.2 million in grants to nonprofits and is an avid volunteer through EPE’s Volunteers on Location to Serve program. She received an associate’s in forest technology from Penn State University, a bachelor’s in crop and soil science and a master’s in soil science from Oregon State University, a master’s in environmental engineering from the University of Florida, and a graduate certification in public utility regulation and economics from New Mexico State University.

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 450,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square-mile area of the Rio Grande valley, southern New Mexico and west Texas.