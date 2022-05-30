 100K-square-foot storage facility could be coming to RR - Albuquerque Journal

100K-square-foot storage facility could be coming to RR

By Gregory Hasman / Rio Rancho Observer

RIO RANCHO — Rio Rancho residents may have another place to store their belongings.

The Rio Rancho Planning and Zoning Board approved a request for a conditional use permit to build a self-storage facility off Moccasin Drive and Northern Boulevard for residential and small business commercial use.

Roadrunner Storage will employ a full-time manager who would live on the site, as well as three other employees.

The facility would consist of an office/residence and several storage buildings that will be accessed from a two-way entrance and exit south of Toho Avenue and an exit only access directly across from Toho.

The 100,000 square-foot facility could have about 750 units, said Scott Anderson, principal at Scott Anderson & Associates Architects.

Construction may begin once the city engineering division’s final review is finished.

Work is expected to take about nine months, Anderson said.

