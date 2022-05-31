 Man found dead of gunshot wound outside Phoenix landfill - Albuquerque Journal

Man found dead of gunshot wound outside Phoenix landfill

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death just outside a landfill.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky says officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday around 7 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Magnolia Street.

They found a man with a gunshot wound lying near the entrance to a landfill.

He was already dead.

Investigators do not know if the man, who appears to be in his 40s, was shot there or in another location.

They have interviewed witnesses and gone through the scene. No arrests have been made.

