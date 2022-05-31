City to honor 8 with Creative Bravo Awards on June 2 at the KiMo

Margaret Randall has accomplished a lot in her life.

She’s been honored for her poetry and short stories, as well as her social activism over the years.

She was surprised to be one of the eight recipients of the city of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts & Culture Creative Bravo Awards.

“It feels wonderful to be honored in one’s own city,” Randall said. “And I look forward to sharing the Creative Bravo with others whose work I admire.”

First Lady Elizabeth Kistin Keller released the names who will be honored at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the KiMo Theater, 423 Central NW. Tickets are $5 at kimotickets.com.

The Creative Bravos Awards began more than 30 years ago and has since recognized the creative work of more than 280 artists, programs, organizations, businesses, and events that make a significant impact on the lives of area residents, neighborhoods, and communities.

“We celebrate the creative contributions of this year’s winners and look forward to sharing their stories with the community in person again,” Keller said in a release. “Our local creative community makes Albuquerque a colorful and unique place to live, work, and play.”

This year’s winners are:

♦ Randall, who is a poet, essayist, short story writer, photographer, and social activist with more than 200 published books. She grew up in Albuquerque, and the landscape and cultures of New Mexico have had an important impact her work. For decades she has participated in individual and group readings in the city, taken part in events at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, Chatter, local bookstores, and libraries.

♦ Salsa band Son Como Son has been inspiring Albuquerque to dance for more than 30 years. When founder César Bauvallet migrated directly to Albuquerque from Havana, Cuba in 1991, he found there was a vibrant Latin music scene.

♦ EXHIBIT/208 was founded in 1999 by Albuquerque artists Dwayne Maxwell, Russell Hamilton, and Kim Arthun. The gallery moved to 208 Broadway SE in 2010. After Maxwell left in 2009 and Hamilton’s death in 2014, Arthun has continued running the gallery to this day. EXHIBIT/208 was created to present a professional space for one person and group shows for Albuquerque’s local contemporary arts community. They have produced more than 220 one person shows and more than 150 group shows.

♦ PAZ Ehecatl has been dedicated to serving the community through two diverse and sometimes converging paths. The first is fostering cultural awareness particularly that of the Indigenous peoples of Mexico. This has been realized through the establishment of Kalpulli Ehecatl. Ehecatl which is composed of a traditional Mexika (Aztec) dance circle and a second component that includes workshops and lectures concerning the Indigenous peoples of Meso America.

♦ Noé Barnett is an emerging painter and important figure in the city’s mural community. He uses his work as a bridge between groups and a tool to shed light on a number of topics. Unity is a dominant theme in his projects as he strives to create opportunities where deeper conversations can be achieved. He expands the work with light as both a subject and medium in his studio practice.

♦ Delilah Montoya is an artist who collaborates with the Latinx community in Albuquerque on her art practice. Her projects include Codex Delilah, La Guadalupana, Sagrado Corazon, Women Boxers, Sebastiana, and Nuestra Calidad. These series have been exhibited throughout the United States as well as internationally. Her work is grounded in the experiences of the Southwest and brings together a multiplicity of syncretic forms and practices – from those of Aztec, Mexico and Spain to cross-border vernacular traditions – all of which are shaded by contemporary American customs and values.

♦ Chatter, originally called Church of Beethoven, has an unconventional approach to the concert experience and has quietly revolutionized the artist and audience experiences. Every one of Chatter’s concerts is fresh, affordable, and unlike anything else in the country. Chatter’s best known program is the Sunday Chatter series, which presents music and poetry every Sunday morning at 912 3rd St. in a former auto parts warehouse in Downtown Albuquerque.

Keller said the Legacy award this year will go to Eva Encinias, who is the founding director of the National Institute of Flamenco. Encinias has spent more than 40 years working as a member of the University of New Mexico dance faculty, where the Department of Theatre and Dance developed the only undergraduate and graduate degree program in flamenco dance in the world. Today, NIF produces many flamenco projects in our community, ranging from its school, The Conservatory of Flamenco Arts to Festival Flamenco Albuquerque, a world-class flamenco festival that is considered the most important outside of Spain.