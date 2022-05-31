 United's Portillo is USL Championship's Player of the Week - Albuquerque Journal

United’s Portillo is USL Championship’s Player of the Week

By ABQJournal News Staff

Justin Portillo (Courtesy of New Mexico United)

New Mexico United midfielder Justin Portillo was announced as the USL Championship’s Player of the Week Tuesday. Portillo scored two goals, and added one assist in United’s 7-0 victory over Phoenix Rising on Tuesday night, and added a third tally in United’s 2-1 win on the road against Indy Eleven on Saturday – a strike from distance that has him nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week.

Portillo also completed 74 of 83 passes, won 10 of 14 duels, and created five total chances over the two matches.

Fans can vote for Portillo for Goal of the Week until June 2 at 12:00 PM, at the below link: https://www.uslchampionship.com/news_article/show/1227432

United, which has won three straight, is back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. at Orange County.

