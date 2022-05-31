2nd annual Mammograms Matter hits ABQ

In an effort to help curb the rate of breast cancer in the state, several New Mexico organizations are working together and taking mammography mobile.

PINK “ME” is hosting its 2nd Annual Mammograms Matter New Mexico Summer Fun in the Sun Event, in collaboration with the PINK Warrior House Foundation and Assured Imaging.

“The second annual Mammograms Matter in New Mexico came about because last year we did it and it was a success,” Pink “ME” founder Michelle P. Bean said. “We noticed with the population of our Pink ‘ME’ friends that were applying for financial assistance in our Pink ‘ME’ programs that their stage of breast cancer was far in advance, and we wanted to ensure we provided additional services in the community around preventative measures, and screenings.”

This event will take place at the Pink Warrior House Foundation, 1106 Bellamah Ave. NW, on Saturday, June 18th, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Nusenda Credit Union.

Through their growing educational programs, Pink “ME” aims to practice principled allyship by using the power and privilege they hold as an organization to build solidarity with communities who currently or traditionally have had less access to resources.

“We are hoping to double our numbers and our first step is, especially with the collaboration with Pink Warrior House, and we wanted to expand our reach,” Bean said. “So we are very excited about the collaboration and working with them.”

Mammograms Matter gives local New Mexican’s the opportunity to have this important diagnostic screening done in a fun, safe and accessible environment.

“For women that do go to an annual physical or gynecological appointment annually, their breasts are checked for them,” Pink Warrior House Foundation president and founder Allison Hendricks-Smith said. “But, the hope is that we get people in the routine of both self-checking and participating in annual mammograms, regardless of your family history.”

Pink Warrior House Foundation also offers art therapy, yoga, meditation and support group at no cost to anyone affected by breast cancer.

“So one of the really great things is that our organizations do not duplicate services,” Hendricks-Smith said. “The way Michelle does, the thinking is different than what we do at Pink Warrior House, and yet we serve the same community, so it is such a natural collaboration when we have the opportunity to work together.”

Mammograms Matter New Mexico was developed by PINK “ME” as a mobile mammography screening program which allows them to bring access to free screenings to more rural communities where transportation and easy access to care might present a hardship.

“I was 36 and my twin sister was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Williams said. “Because my twin sister was diagnosed, I went and got a mammogram. And that’s how my breast cancer was detected. I did not have any signs or symptoms.”

Hendricks-Smith did not even have symptoms when she went in for her mammogram.

“I turned 40 and I had no signs of symptoms, and I went and got a mammogram because, as a woman, that’s what I was always brought up to think and I already had three tumors,” Hendricks-Smith said. “My breast cancer journey started there for me but for a lot of women’s self detection is a big help, right, and they are checking themselves and they do five loans and pursue from there.”

Mammograms Matter will screen 31 individuals at this event and require registration in advance. Most insurance is accepted, however PINK “ME” will sponsor 10 individuals to cover the cost of their mammograms for those individuals without health insurance. Visit assuredimaging.com/pinkme to register.