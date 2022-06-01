Virgen on golf: Millican says Choi is ‘as good’ as any Lobo ever

On Friday, Sam Choi will turn 22 with two big options to weigh.

The University of New Mexico star golfer won’t need to make a decision right away, but the majority of his summer will be thoughts on whether to turn pro or return to the Lobos for his Covid year, the extra season granted by the NCAA for the shortened season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have no plans yet,” Choi told the Journal on Tuesday. “I’m just focusing on playing good amateur golf for now. I’m just so glad that I have two different options that are really good.”

Choi recently wrapped up a remarkable senior season. He was named to the PING All-West Region Team for the third straight year, named as one of 25 players from the region.

Choi, whose 70.44 stroke average in 2021-22 was the second-best season average in program history, is ranked No. 55 in NCAA Division I by Golfstat. He earned All-Mountain West Conference honors for the fourth time in his career. This season, he posted seven top-five individual finishes in 13 events, with 26 of his 39 rounds at par or better.

In addition to his play on the course, Choi is a standout in the classroom, earning Academic All-District honors.

“It’s very special, knowing that your name is up there,” Choi said of the All-West Region Team honor. “I want to say thank you to Coach (Glen) Millican and (assistant) coach Gustavo (Morantes) who have always been there for me. I want to say thank you to my teammates who always motivate me.”

“My senior year has been great, one of the best teams I’ve ever played on. It was really fun traveling with these guys. I played awesome. I was in contention most of the time. I don’t regret it. We played hard. We did everything we could. I’m not sure what I will play next. I’m still working on my schedule.”

Choi came so close to finishing with the No. 15 PGA Tour University ranking and with it earning membership on a PGA Tour international tour. College seniors who finished ranked 6-15 on PGA Tour University are granted PGA Tour Canada eligibility. Choi was No. 16, Millican said.

Millican is unsure what Choi will decide. If Choi is done at UNM, Millican is grateful for the performances Choi provided.

“He’s as good a player to ever come through here,” Millican said. “If you look at him and others that have had multiple All-American honors and other accolades at this point, they go on to be successful. He has great iron play, great wedges. When he drives and putts the way he can, he shoots the best scores in the country. He’s been one of the best college golfers, a natural progression for him. He was one of the best junior golfers and then became one of the best in college. He just gets better and better. If he continues to do what he’s done his whole life, he’ll be a great pro, too.”

VICTORIOUS VICTOR: Victor Perez, the Frenchman and UNM alumnus, went the dramatic route to secure his second European tour title of his career – and he had his buddy/caddie James Erkenbeck, also a former Lobo, there along for the thrilling ride to win the Dutch Open on Sunday.

On the fourth playoff hole, Perez rolled in a long-range putt on the 17th green, and Ryan Fox missed his at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

“There’s a fair amount of fortune, I’ve got to be honest with myself, holing all those long putts in the playoff,” Perez told the Associated Press. “It’s hard to put into words because it’s a long day and Ryan was flying for a while. We didn’t even really think we had a chance.”

Meanwhile, Millican said he had a lot of fun watching two of his former golfers come away victorious against Fox.

“The mic was pretty close to those guys a few times,” Millican said of Perez and Erkenbeck. “It was pretty awesome to hear those guys talking back and forth about shots. We had those guys on the team together for two years. They practiced a lot together and hung out a lot together. I think Victor learned a lot from James because he was two years ahead of him. Victor is a great player, and with those guys working together they’re going to figure it out as good as anybody.”

Perez was one of three to secure an offer for the British Open Championship via its qualifying series.

“James and Victor played two seasons together,” Millican said. “They did a lot of great things together as Lobos. Now they’re doing a pretty good job as professionals too. So far, so good for that partnership.”