16-year-old shot, killed in Los Lunas altercation

LOS LUNAS – An altercation in a Los Lunas drug store parking lot ended with one Valencia County teen dead and another injured.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. May 20, officers responded to the Walgreens at 2500 Main NE in response to a call about a shooting.

Los Lunas Police Chief Frank Lucero said 16-year-old Ulises Garcia got into a fight with an 18-year-old at the Walgreens at the intersection of N.M. 6 and N.M. 47, more commonly known as the “Valencia Y.”

Lucero said the preliminary investigation revealed “some sort of conflict between these two individuals that has been ongoing.”

During the fight, Garcia produced a “sharp, bladed weapon,” Lucero said, but the exact type of weapon is still under investigation.

Lucero said Garcia stabbed the 18-year-old, then the man’s father took out a gun and became involved in the altercation, shooting Garcia, the chief said.

A friend drove Garcia to Duke City Urgent Care, about a mile-and-a-half west of Walgreens, where he later died of his injuries.

The chief said the 18-year-old received medical treatment for his injuries at the scene, but refused to be taken to a hospital.

Lucero said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, with investigators still acquiring surveillance footage, witness statements and other evidence on the incident. He said it is too early in the investigation to tell whether criminal charges will be filed against the individual who shot Garcia, citing possible self-defense.

“It’s very preliminary. There is nothing right now set in stone. Things could very well change,” Lucero said. “… We want to make sure we conduct all of our follow-up investigations before we even comment about (possible charges), but what I can tell you is that everyone within the investigation has been cooperative.”

Garcia’s older sister, Cassandra Garcia, said her brother was very loving and had a big heart.

“He was very over-protective of his family and friends,” Cassandra Garcia said. “He was always happy. I never saw him upset, unless something was going on with myself, his brothers or nephews. He loved his nephews – loved them more than I can explain.”

Cassandra Garcia said her brother loved boxing, participating in the sport since he was 5. She said he attended Valencia High School, but left the school early.

“He was overall very loving,” she said. “I don’t know much (about Friday night.) It’s still under investigation. They called me and told me he was shot.”