 NM man accused in shooting death of woman caught in Ariz. - Albuquerque Journal

NM man accused in shooting death of woman caught in Ariz.

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE – A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona.

Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3½-year-old girl was nearby.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Rosa Trujillo called 911 on May 23 when Gibson showed up outside her home in Lovington.

The dispatcher heard Trujillo yell that Gibson broke a window and had a gun.

Then the sound of gunfire erupted with nearly a dozen rounds heard.

Authorities say Gibson called the victim’s parents and told them to check on the child because he had just killed Trujillo.

Miranda says Gibson drove into Arizona. State police there took over pursuing him. He crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.

He will be transported back to New Mexico.

Gibson is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if he had an attorney.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM man accused in shooting death of woman caught in Ariz.

