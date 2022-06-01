 APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers - Albuquerque Journal

APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Public Schools building at 6400 Uptown NE.
(Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Social workers, counselors and many other instructional support providers got some good news on the last day of school – they’ll receive the same minimum salaries as teachers.

Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation announced the tentative agreement Tuesday, which was the last day of class for many schools.

The announcement came after the state this spring legislated minimum salary increases for teachers and some instructional support providers, which averaged around $10,000. That left out approximately 850 licensed employees, APS and ATF said in a joint news release.

Negotiations are ongoing, both organizations noted. Still, they said they felt it was important to come to an agreement about salaries before the end of the traditional school year so employees can plan.

“This early and groundbreaking agreement demonstrates that APS and ATF have a goal to ensure, in perpetuity, counselors, nurses, social workers and many more receive equitable raises in comparison to their teacher colleagues,” ATF President Ellen Bernstein said.

The tentative agreement would also do away with the district’s Career Pathway System, which provides a system for moving through career levels based on several factors including experience, degrees and professional portfolios.

Placement on new salary matrices, according to the new agreement, will be based on existing language from the CPS. Criteria for movement will also be based on factors including state Public Education Department licensure levels and at least three years of practice at each level.

Those placed on the third matrix will work 10 more days through an extended contract on top of the new minimum salaries.

The instructional support providers in the tentative agreement include audiologists, orientation and mobility specialists, counselors, physical therapists, interpreters for the deaf, social workers, nurses, speech and language pathologists, occupational therapists, athletic trainers, diagnosticians, school psychologists, transition specialists, and other employees.

“Our work is pivotal to achieve our joint interest to attract and retain counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers, and so many more,” Executive Director of Labor Relations Valerie Hoose said.

The tentative agreement is based on pending approval of the budget by APS’ board and ratification of the negotiated agreement by the school board and ATF.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers
ABQnews Seeker
Same minimum pay as teachers part ... Same minimum pay as teachers part of the deal
2
NM man accused in shooting death of woman caught ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect alledgedly killed mother of his ... Suspect alledgedly killed mother of his child with toddler in room
3
Open a book: Public library program gets kids reading
ABQnews Seeker
'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have ... 'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have prizes for weekly challenges
4
Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base to get $15M ...
ABQnews Seeker
The base will be able to ... The base will be able to serve Very Large Air Tankers that can hold about 9,000 gallons of fire retardant
5
GOP candidates, Lujan Grisham offer contrast on gun legislation
2022 election
Republicans shift focus to school security, ... Republicans shift focus to school security, mental health
6
16-year-old shot, killed in Los Lunas altercation
ABQnews Seeker
Police say it's too early for ... Police say it's too early for criminal charges to be filed
7
APD: Two found dead in SW ABQ home
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a possible ... Homicide detectives are investigating a possible shooting after two people were found dead in a Southwest Albuquerque home late Tuesday, according to police. Officer ...
8
NM sees delay in student assessment data
ABQnews Seeker
Interim results show K-2nd graders showed ... Interim results show K-2nd graders showed lowest numbers since pandemic
9
Lobo hoops notes: House call coming, opener set for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House's decision on pro future ... Jaelen House's decision on pro future coming Wednesday, the Lobos have season opener set and Craig Snow is back in the game...