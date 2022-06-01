 Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage - Albuquerque Journal

Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage

By Zeke Miller / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to meet with infant formula manufacturers as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

The White House said Biden would host a roundtable Wednesday with leaders of manufacturers ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. The list is notable for who isn’t on it: Abbott Nutrition, the company whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the shortage in the United States.

Biden will be joined by Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The meeting is expected to provide an update on what the administration has dubbed Operation Fly Formula to import formula from overseas into the U.S. and deploy the Korean War-era production law to require suppliers of the formula manufacturers to prioritize their orders in a bid to ease any production bottlenecks.

Those measures will help but won’t immediately bring an end to formula supply shortages that have left people who depend on formula facing empty shelves or limits on purchases.

The Food and Drug Administration began homing in on Abbott’s plant last fall while tracking several bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The four cases occurred between September and January, causing hospitalizations and two deaths.

After detecting positive samples of rare but dangerous bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall of its formula on Feb. 17.

U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on why Abbott was not included from Wednesday’s meeting.

Home » News » Nation » Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
GOP candidates, Lujan Grisham offer contrast on gun legislation
2022 election
Republicans shift focus to school security, ... Republicans shift focus to school security, mental health
2
NM sees delay in student assessment data
ABQnews Seeker
Interim results show K-2nd graders showed ... Interim results show K-2nd graders showed lowest numbers since pandemic
3
Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base to get $15M ...
ABQnews Seeker
The base will be able to ... The base will be able to serve Very Large Air Tankers that can hold about 9,000 gallons of fire retardant
4
Valencia County to reconsider opening door to oil, gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, community groups say they were ... Environmental, community groups say they were ‘blindsided’
5
APD: Two found dead in SW ABQ home
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a possible ... Homicide detectives are investigating a possible shooting after two people were found dead in a Southwest Albuquerque home late Tuesday, according to police. Officer ...
6
Yates seeks oil and gas in Valencia County
ABQnews Seeker
Longtime oilman believes some areas hold ... Longtime oilman believes some areas hold commercial potential
7
APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers
ABQnews Seeker
Same minimum pay as teachers part ... Same minimum pay as teachers part of the deal
8
Suspect charged in fatal shooting during graduation party
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a 46-year-old man was ... Authorities say a 46-year-old man was shot and killed during his son's high school graduation party last weekend at a home in Tucumcari. Tyje ...
9
16-year-old shot, killed in Los Lunas altercation
ABQnews Seeker
Police say it's too early for ... Police say it's too early for criminal charges to be filed
10
Open a book: Public library program gets kids reading
ABQnews Seeker
'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have ... 'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have prizes for weekly challenges