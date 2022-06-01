 Flagstaff police: Juveniles to face charges in recent fire - Albuquerque Journal

Flagstaff police: Juveniles to face charges in recent fire

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Three students will face juvenile charges in a small fire near a neighborhood on Flagstaff’s west side on May 24, police said.

Investigators determined that the discharge of a flare gun started the fire and people in the community, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to identification of the suspects, police told the A rizona Daily Sun.

The juveniles’ ages weren’t available and no motive was disclosed.

Detective Alex Chirovsky said the students weren’t arrested because there was “no additional threat of further action from these individuals.”

Police investigated the sighting of a white dual rear-wheel pickup truck in the area but the vehicle was later determined to be unrelated, said Sgt. Odis Brockman.

The community response with information about the incident was likely due to the “nature of our community being so hyper aware recently, especially since the Tunnel Fire,” Chirovsky said.

That wildfire burned 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) after starting on the city’s eastern outskirts in April. Its cause is under investigation.

Home » Around the Region » Flagstaff police: Juveniles to face charges in recent fire

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
GOP candidates, Lujan Grisham offer contrast on gun legislation
2022 election
Republicans shift focus to school security, ... Republicans shift focus to school security, mental health
2
NM sees delay in student assessment data
ABQnews Seeker
Interim results show K-2nd graders showed ... Interim results show K-2nd graders showed lowest numbers since pandemic
3
Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base to get $15M ...
ABQnews Seeker
The base will be able to ... The base will be able to serve Very Large Air Tankers that can hold about 9,000 gallons of fire retardant
4
Valencia County to reconsider opening door to oil, gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, community groups say they were ... Environmental, community groups say they were ‘blindsided’
5
APD: Two found dead in SW ABQ home
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a possible ... Homicide detectives are investigating a possible shooting after two people were found dead in a Southwest Albuquerque home late Tuesday, according to police. Officer ...
6
Longtime New Mexico oilman hopes to drill in Valencia ...
ABQnews Seeker
Yates believes some areas hold commercial ... Yates believes some areas hold commercial potential
7
APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers
ABQnews Seeker
Same minimum pay as teachers part ... Same minimum pay as teachers part of the deal
8
Suspect charged in fatal shooting during graduation party
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a 46-year-old man was ... Authorities say a 46-year-old man was shot and killed during his son's high school graduation party last weekend at a home in Tucumcari. Tyje ...
9
16-year-old shot, killed in Los Lunas altercation
ABQnews Seeker
Police say it's too early for ... Police say it's too early for criminal charges to be filed
10
Open a book: Public library program gets kids reading
ABQnews Seeker
'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have ... 'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have prizes for weekly challenges