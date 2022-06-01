 Body recovered after avalanche in Rocky Mountain oark - Albuquerque Journal

Body recovered after avalanche in Rocky Mountain oark

By Associated Press

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Authorities say rescuers have recovered the body of a man who was killed in a weekend rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a statement that a helicopter crew lifted the man’s body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker on Tuesday. The Boulder County Coroner’s office planned to release the man’s identity after an autopsy, Patterson said.

Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday’s avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Grieg’s condition wasn’t known Wednesday.

Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque suffered minor injuries, Patterson said.

Rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker.

The avalanche was witnessed by climbers in the area.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Body recovered after avalanche in Rocky Mountain oark

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Valencia County to reconsider opening door to oil, gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, community groups say they were ... Environmental, community groups say they were ‘blindsided’
2
APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers
ABQnews Seeker
Same minimum pay as teachers part ... Same minimum pay as teachers part of the deal
3
GOP candidates, Lujan Grisham offer contrast on gun legislation
2022 election
Republicans shift focus to school security, ... Republicans shift focus to school security, mental health
4
16-year-old shot, killed in Los Lunas altercation
ABQnews Seeker
Police say it's too early for ... Police say it's too early for criminal charges to be filed
5
NM man accused in shooting death of woman caught ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect alledgedly killed mother of his ... Suspect alledgedly killed mother of his child with toddler in room
6
Open a book: Public library program gets kids reading
ABQnews Seeker
'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have ... 'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have prizes for weekly challenges
7
Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base to get $15M ...
ABQnews Seeker
The base will be able to ... The base will be able to serve Very Large Air Tankers that can hold about 9,000 gallons of fire retardant
8
APD: Two found dead in SW ABQ home
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a possible ... Homicide detectives are investigating a possible shooting after two people were found dead in a Southwest Albuquerque home late Tuesday, according to police. Officer ...
9
NM sees delay in student assessment data
ABQnews Seeker
Interim results show K-2nd graders showed ... Interim results show K-2nd graders showed lowest numbers since pandemic