 APD looking for information on road rage shooting that killed 13-year-old - Albuquerque Journal

APD looking for information on road rage shooting that killed 13-year-old

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Alexus Miller, 13, was shot in a road rage incident on March 28, 2022 (Courtesy of CrimeStoppers)

Albuquerque police are looking for information on the shooting of a 13-year-old girl during a suspected road rage incident in late March.

Alexus Miller, 13 (Courtesy of CrimeStoppers)

Alexus Miller was riding in the back seat of a vehicle that was driving in the area of Avenida Cesar Chavez and Interstate 25 when she was shot, according to Crime Stoppers. She died about a month later.

Albuquerque police had not released her name or age, but had previously provided some details on the shooting.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, had said officers were called to the area in response to a ShotSpotter gun shot detection alert on March 28. She said when they arrived they saw a vehicle had crashed into a pole.

“At least one subject in the vehicle was struck by gunfire stemming from a road rage incident,” Atkins wrote in an email last month. “This individual was transported to the hospital.  This weekend, the victim in this case died from complications associated to the wounds suffered in the shooting.”

She did not provide any other information.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the shooting or subjects involved to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-COPS (2677), Detective Leah Wise (505) 363-8123, or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP or p3tips.com/531.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD looking for information on road rage shooting that killed 13-year-old

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: Two found shot to death in Downtown ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were found shot to ... Two people were found shot to death in a home Tuesday night near Downtown Albuquerque. So far there have been 49 homicides investigated by ...
2
APD looking for information on road rage shooting that ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are looking for information ... Albuquerque police are looking for information on the shooting of a 13-year-old girl during a suspected road rage incident in late March. Alexus Miller ...
3
Body recovered after avalanche in Rocky Mountain park
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say rescuers have recovered the ... Authorities say rescuers have recovered the body of a man who was killed in a weekend rock fall and avalanche that also injured two ...
4
Valencia County to reconsider opening door to oil, gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, community groups say they were ... Environmental, community groups say they were ‘blindsided’
5
APS, ATF agree on raises for instruction support providers
ABQnews Seeker
Same minimum pay as teachers part ... Same minimum pay as teachers part of the deal
6
16-year-old shot, killed in Los Lunas altercation
ABQnews Seeker
Police say it's too early for ... Police say it's too early for criminal charges to be filed
7
NM man accused in shooting death of woman caught ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect alledgedly killed mother of his ... Suspect alledgedly killed mother of his child with toddler in room
8
Open a book: Public library program gets kids reading
ABQnews Seeker
'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have ... 'Ocean of Possibilities' initiative will have prizes for weekly challenges
9
Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base to get $15M ...
ABQnews Seeker
The base will be able to ... The base will be able to serve Very Large Air Tankers that can hold about 9,000 gallons of fire retardant