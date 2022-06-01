APD looking for information on road rage shooting that killed 13-year-old

Albuquerque police are looking for information on the shooting of a 13-year-old girl during a suspected road rage incident in late March.

Alexus Miller was riding in the back seat of a vehicle that was driving in the area of Avenida Cesar Chavez and Interstate 25 when she was shot, according to Crime Stoppers. She died about a month later.

Albuquerque police had not released her name or age, but had previously provided some details on the shooting.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, had said officers were called to the area in response to a ShotSpotter gun shot detection alert on March 28. She said when they arrived they saw a vehicle had crashed into a pole.

“At least one subject in the vehicle was struck by gunfire stemming from a road rage incident,” Atkins wrote in an email last month. “This individual was transported to the hospital. This weekend, the victim in this case died from complications associated to the wounds suffered in the shooting.”

She did not provide any other information.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the shooting or subjects involved to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-COPS (2677), Detective Leah Wise (505) 363-8123, or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP or p3tips.com/531.