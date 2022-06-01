 3 killed as flames sweep through Houston apartment complex - Albuquerque Journal

3 killed as flames sweep through Houston apartment complex

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — Three people were killed Wednesday when flames swept through an apartment complex in west Houston, officials said.

The fire struck the three-story building about 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Houston Fire Department statement. First firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the street level of the building and flames shooting from the roof.

Upon being told people were trapped in the building, firefighters did an initial search and found and removed the first victim. A partial collapse of the roof as the flames spread rapidly prompted firefighters to withdraw from the building.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, heavy construction equipment began demolishing the unstable ruins and two other victims were found, according to the department statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

