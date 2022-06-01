Teens charged in threats against ABQ middle school

Police arrested two teens for making threats toward a middle school on Tuesday in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the 13 and 14-year-old are charged with bomb scares and shooting threats unlawful and using a phone to terrify.

She said federal agents and local officers responded to Kennedy Middle School near Lomas and Eubank after a faculty member reported a “threat of violence on the school.” Atkins said the threat was made to the faculty member through an online gaming platform and The FBI received a tip about the threat from Amazon Intelligence Security Alert and Awareness Center.

She said authorities were able to identify the teens responsible for the threat.

“The FBI and local law enforcement partners take all threats of violence toward a school seriously,” Atkins said.