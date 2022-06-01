NM launches site addressing election misinformation

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s vote-counting machines aren’t connected to the internet, and every voter casts a paper ballot, providing a paper trail to verify election results.

These are among the facts the Secretary of State’s Office is sharing on a new website aimed at reinforcing confidence in state elections.

The “Rumor vs. Reality” site outlines a host of facts about the state’s election system to combat misinformation.

It points out that who you vote for is secret, that independent post-election audits are mandatory, and that the state uses paper ballots marked by voters, ensuring there’s a paper trial in the event of a dispute.

The machines that tabulate votes aren’t joined to a computer network or the internet, a process known as “air gapping” to ensure they aren’t hacked into, the site says.

Visit NMVote.org and click the “Rumor vs. Reality” link on the left side to find the site.

Its launch comes after Donald Trump and his supporters spread falsehoods about the 2020 election. An investigation by The Associated Press last year found no widespread, coordinated voter fraud.

DON’T WAIT: By law, Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Saturday is the last day for early voting.

Election day itself is Tuesday, when polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.