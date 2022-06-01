Ramsey named UNM football director of recruiting

Geno Ramsey, who has spent the past 12 seasons as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Mt. San Jacinto College in California, has been named the University of New Mexico director of recruiting, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales announced.

Ramsey is no stranger to Gonzales, as Ramsey worked alongside Gonzales at San Diego State football camps back when Gonzales worked for the Aztecs.

Ramsey has maintained extensive experience in player development. His offensive and defensive knowledge and strong relationships with high school head coaches in the Riverside and San Bernadino counties helped contribute to Mt. San Jacinto’s successes. More than 80 percent of MSJC’s football roster can be attributed to Ramsey’s recruiting efforts.

Prior to coaching wide receivers, Ramsey served as secondary coach (2010-17) and developed over 20 players in a span of seven years to earn Division I scholarships.

At UNM, he’ll be the director of recruiting, a role that had occupied by Jordan Somerville, the running backs coach who left to become an assistant at Oregon after the 2021 season.