APS board up against deadline for nearly $2B budget

As some students say, “due date” means “do it right before.” Albuquerque Public Schools’ board seems to be taking that advice.

Board members are again set to discuss and vote on a nearly $2 billion proposed budget Wednesday, after tabling it less than a week ahead of its due date to the New Mexico Public Education Department on May 31.

The district asked the state for more time, and APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta said it granted an extension of one day.

Several board members were concerned over how much the “huge” proposed $1.936 billion budget had grown from last year’s $1.868 billion. They also questioned where cuts were made in the proposed budget, and asked for more information about changes to schools’ individual budgets, the number of full-time employees and programs.

Superintendent Scott Elder said the budget would shrink as the district continues to right-size and if student enrollment continues to decline. He said the district has eliminated some 300 positions based on enrollment. That’s involved transplanting teachers into open positions and condensing classes.

Armenta said the district hoped to answer board members’ questions “as specifically as we possibly can” during the second presentation of the proposed budget on Wednesday.

The biggest slice of the pie will be the operational fund, which accounts for nearly 45% of the total budget at over $869.1 million.

APS is projected to spend $10.3 million more than it will collect this year. That amount is substantially less than it was last year, when the district’s deficit was around $45 million.

The district’s savings from vacancies will be around $7.9 million. That put together with $2.4 million from APS’ approximately $52.7 million cash reserve will balance the budget.

State funding is expected to sharply rise in the coming year, a direct result of raises approved by lawmakers and the governor earlier this year for teachers and other public education employees. APS received $719.3 million in 2022, and expects to be able to use around $787.4 million in state funds next year.

The district is expecting to spend over $27.6 million on the mandated increase in tier minimums of teacher salaries and over $39.5 million on 7% raises for public education staff. Despite the over $68 million rise in state funds, APS expects increased costs will exceed money from the state by over $12.2 million.

APS employees’ raises will come in two pieces. First, they’ll get 3% payments for this year’s fourth quarter, which the board approved last week. Those payments, scheduled for July 5, will be added to employees’ base salaries and then followed up with an additional 4% raise next fiscal year.

Those raises will be bumped up if they don’t reach the average $10,000 minimum salary increases for teachers, or the new $15 per hour wages, according to a release from Elder.

Over $3.5 million is set aside in the proposed budget for other at-risk service providers. During last week’s meeting, Executive Director of Budget Rosalinda Montoya said those included nurses, counselors, social workers, and other instructional support providers.

On Tuesday, APS and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation announced a tentative agreement on equitable raises for many instructional support providers. The agreement, which hinged on board approval of the budget, would guarantee some 850 licensed employees would be given the same minimum salary increases that were legislated for teachers earlier this year.

During last week’s meeting, the board also approved emergency money for fuel allocated by the PED. According to a memo from Deputy Secretary Katarina Sandoval in early May, APS was allocated $467,898 for increased fuel costs in 2022.

Transportation is expected to run the district over $21.4 million. APS estimated fuel cost increases at $373,000.