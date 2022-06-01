Andy Grammer reflects on his career of hits, brings hope with his lyrics

Andy Grammer continues to master the art of joy.

It’s a process he’s been going through for nearly a decade as a full-time musician.

The best part – he doesn’t get it right all the time.

“I used to have to write a lot of songs to get one that is good,” he says. “And still there is no guarantee that it will be a hit. You throw a lot of darts and most are hitting the board.”

Luckily, for Grammer, he’s been able to hit the bullseye with many of his songs.

He’s had chart-topping radio hits such as “Honey, I’m Good,” “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),” and “I Found You.”

His most recent single is called “Joy” and brings his The Art of Joy tour to the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Sunday, June 5.

Grammer’s style of music is meant to engage, energize and empower audiences.

His observations and affirmations pick listeners back up and encourage others to keep going.

“While we’re here, life is incredible,” he says. “When you have a moment to really listen, music reminds you that there’s so much more in front of you than there is behind you. In my opinion, to be able to give somebody this reminder in the middle of the day is wizardry. Music will bring back something you already knew about yourself or an experience of what it means to be human. That’s my favorite part of being an artist and what makes me jump out of bed to write in the morning.”

Grammer usually writes songs by himself and before closing a song out, he works with his manager to start the refining process.

As the decisions are made, Grammer can only hope to have his words resonate with an audience.

“I believe to be true that we’re all here to grow,” he says. “We all have struggles. My music is optimism in the face of pain. I’d like to think that I have control over anything. I’m following some weird muse and I’m trying my best to make something beautiful to me.”

As Grammer has gotten older he’s now a husband and father.

His priorities have shifted since he began in music.

“I realize that I’m more intoxicated by art,” he says. “I’m enjoying the process more because it keeps me writing and sharing what I feel. It’s so freaking fun.”

Grammer’s also come a long way since 2011 when he had one of his first tours.

“To be able to play for 90 minutes show and have an audience involved is amazing,” he says. “Musicians are lucky because we can get on stage. My career is less about writing and more on focusing on community. I’m grateful for every moment that I have and take advantage of making each moment count. A great musician is like a spiritual chiropractor and it hits you in all the right places.”