Midlake takes a trip to ‘Bethel Woods’ in first album in nearly a decade

A night in Louisville, Kentucky, turned out to be amazing.

Today, Eric Pulido finds himself en route to the next destination.

“We’re driving on our day off,” he says. “It’s been really great to be back on the road. We did a Europe tour in April and this is our East Coast run and working our way back West.”

Pulido is a member of the folk rock band Midlake, which got its start in Denton, Texas.

The band is on tour for its album “For the Sake of Bethel Woods” – which also marks the band’s first full-length album since 2013’s “Antiphon.”

The tour will make a stop at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

Pulido says the band worked on the album for the better part of the year, with studio time arriving in January 2021.

“We had the better part of 20 songs ready as a demo,” he says. “We had to whittle that down to 12 songs.”

Midlake took a slow process with the album not only because it was nearly nine years since its last album, but each member had gone through so much in life.

From the album cover to the title and beyond, a longing to reconnect with that which seems lost and seek purpose in its passing sits at the record’s core.

The cover star is keyboardist/flautist Jesse Chandler’s father, who, tragically, passed away in 2018.

“He was a lovely human, and it was really heavy and sad, and he came to Jesse in a dream. I reference it in a song,” Pulido says. “He said, ‘Hey, Jesse, you need to get the band back together.’ I didn’t take that lightly. We had already had these feelings with everyone in the band of, oh, this could be a cool thing to do. But the dream was a kind of beautiful depiction of a purpose to reconvene and make music together as friends.”

Pulido has always written from a personal place and the songs on “For the Sake of Bethel Woods” wasn’t different.

A deeply personal turn follows on “Noble,” a song of tender innocence named after drummer McKenzie Smith’s infant son, born with a rare brain disorder called semilobar holoprosencephaly.

Pulido, who has been friends with Smith since they were 16 years old, kept Smith in mind for the lyrics.

“I wrote the song from his perspective in a way, his expression to me of how he had been feeling towards his son,” Pulido says. “And then among the lament of his condition, it’s also embracing this child who has only joy. Noble doesn’t know that he has a condition, he just loves life. And smiles, and is so innocent, and perfect in so many ways.”

With a deep catalog of material to pull from, Pulido says the band tries to strike a nice balance.

“It’s quite freeing,” he says of making the set list. “It’s nice to have more to choose from. We try to cover the ground of the new record with some older songs. We throw in some deep cuts as well that lend themselves to this iteration of tour.”