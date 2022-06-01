Will TLC once again ‘Say Yes to the Dress’?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Is “Say Yes to the Dress” coming back on TLC?

A: I say yes. The series will mark 15 years on the air beginning July 9 with Randy and the Kleinfeld crew dealing with new brides-to-be, including one who got engaged just hours before her appointment.

Q: Will Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” be continued? If so, when? I would love to see more of it.

A: There will be a sixth season of the series based on the Sherryl Woods novels. That will also be the final season. Hallmark promises it “later this summer” and that series regulars “Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis are all set to return.”

Q: I watched a movie on TV as a child; this must have been around 1959. I remember a lot of the details, but not the name. A young girl enters a convent, but leaves, has an affair with a bullfighter and then returns to the convent. No one knew she had been missing, because a statue of Mary became human and filled in for her while she was gone.

A: You are remembering “The Miracle,” a 1959 movie starring Carroll Baker and Roger Moore, and based on a play of the same name.

