Mint Skylark to bring Atomic Age music to the El Vado Motel

It’s always a throwback style for Mint Skylark.

The Albuquerque-based band focuses on music of the Atomic Age along with danceable throwback rock and roll.

“We only got together this winter,” says Danger K Varoz, drummer and singer. “We’re putting together a three-hour set that’s a combination of new material and old forgotten tracks.”

That set will be on display from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at El Vado Motel in Albuquerque.

It will be the band’s debut. Joining Varoz in the band is Steven Wagler, Jolynn Alarid, Tyler de Caussin and Nathaniel Morse.

“I’m proud of this group,” Varoz says. “I don’t think anyone else in town is doing throwback rock and roll. I really thought that the pre-1950s rock and roll era, before rock and roll was bought by record labels, was a working class genre. We want to bring those tracks back to life. When we’re writing songs, those are in the same genre and we try to make sure that they sound the same.”

Varoz says the band’s name is a throwback to the film, “My Cousin Vinny.”

For the show, the band is planning something special.

“It’s going to be Mint Skylark at the beach,” he says. “It’s a throwback to the amazing beach movies from that era.”

The members of the group didn’t really know each other before last winter.

“We met through mutual friends,” Varoz says. “I brought Tyler on and found Nathaniel playing at a birthday party. We found Jolynn on Instagram. We want to pride ourselves as the Southwest’s premiere wedding band.”

Varoz says adding one more project to his plate is just the way he likes it.

He’s a full-time student at University of New Mexico, as well as a father and a freelance digital marketing consultant.

“I wanted to be in a fun band and I’ve found it,” he says. “I used to do comedy as well. On stage, in between songs, I can still tell jokes. It’s the best of all the things I’m involved in.”

Varoz says the band is also open to learning more about some forgotten songs of the era the band focuses on.

“If anyone has suggestions about some forgotten songs, they should reach out to us,” he says. “This band is for anyone who loves the blues, rock and roll and doo-wop (music).”