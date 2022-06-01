 Festival Sefardí to feature poetry, an art show, community potluck and more - Albuquerque Journal

Festival Sefardí to feature poetry, an art show, community potluck and more

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Cuban poet Ruth Behar will participate in Festival Sefardí. (Courtesy of Festival Sefardí)

Bring your party shoes as Festival Sefardí returns to Albuquerque on Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5.

This year, the festival is featuring two of the world’s leading Sephardic poets, Myriam Moscona of Mexico City and Cuban-born Ruth Behar. The art show “Óstraca Imagined: Shards of Hebrew Poems from Spain” will also premiere during the festival with an opening reception.

“We started having an annual festival in 2010 and it was about eight or nine in a row, and then the last couple of years, we haven’t done it because of COVID,” director of Casa Sefarad and Festival Sefardí, Hershel Weiss said. “So we are happy to be producing this festival again.”

Festival Sefardí will be hosted both on Zoom and in person at Congregation Nahalat Shalom in Northwest Albuquerque from the evening of Friday, June 3 to the night of Sunday, June 5. This festival will be open to all who wish to attend and nobody will be turned away due to lack of funds.

“We want to educate the public at large, about the history of Sephardic Jews in New Mexico,” Weiss said. “So I think a lot of people have become aware that what are known as the Hidden Jews are the crypto Jews of New Mexico, people who are raised Catholic and find out later in their life that they have Jewish history.”

A piece from the art show “Óstraca Imagined: Shards of Hebrew Poems from Spain.”

Weiss says this is quite common in New Mexico.

“These Jews don’t have a lot of Jewish venues where they can feel welcome and accepted for who they are,” Weiss said. “So Shalom really strives to be a synagogue where that is the case and we have wanted to be a gathering place for this community as well as the festival wants to also educate the wider population.”

The festival also features personal storytelling by Sephardic Jews of New Mexico, a potluck vegetarian Sephardic Shabbat dinner along with music and more.

Behar is a professor of anthropology and has several publications about cultural anthropology.

“Myriam Moscona and Ruth Behar are highly respected in the world of Sephardic literature, and they will share their lives or backgrounds and also doing bilingual and trilingual culture meetings,” Weiss said. “They are excellent writers both devoted to their craft and have been for many years.”

This is the first time renowned authors Behar and Moscona have collaborated with bilingual poetry readings.

Also during the festival, Nahalat Shalom’s new Sephardic portico entryway will be dedicated.

To learn more and to view a complete version of the festival schedule, visit Festival Sefardí at nahalatshalom.org.

This project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts, and by the Stratton-Petit Foundation.

Festival Sefardí
WHEN: Runs Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5

WHERE: Congregation Nahalat Shalom, 3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW

HOW MUCH: $18 suggested minimum donation per person, per day. Information at nahalatshalom.org/festival-sefardi-ticket

