 Middle Rio Grande farmers face dwindling water supplies - Albuquerque Journal

Middle Rio Grande farmers face dwindling water supplies

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Large sandbars have started to appear in the Rio Grande as it flows through Albuquerque’s South Valley on June 1. Middle Rio Grande irrigation officials said this week that regional farmers could be out of water soon if the area doesn’t receive rain. (Robert Browman/Albuquerque Journal)

Rio Grande flows are dropping fast, and significant river drying could impact farmers and wildlife earlier than expected.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, which manages irrigation from Cochiti Dam to Bosque del Apache, warned farmers on Tuesday that the agency could be out of water in two or three weeks unless the region receives rain.

Water operations manager Anne Marken said the San Juan-Chama Project is supplying the district’s only stored water this season.

“That’s due to Rio Grande Compact restrictions on native (water) storage and the rehab project on El Vado Dam,” Marken said.

The San Juan-Chama Project diverts Colorado River Basin water into the Rio Grande.

When that water is gone, the agency will be completely dependent on natural Rio Grande flows.

The MRGCD has asked the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for an early delivery of its June 15 San Juan-Chama allocation of 1.6 billion gallons to prevent irrigation interruptions.

But Marken said even the additional water is “not going to last long.”

Agencies are timing water releases south of San Acacia to protect sensitive fish from the rapidly-drying river.

It’s “not easy to deliver what you don’t have,” to irrigators, said Glen Duggins, a district board member and Lemitar chile farmer.

“No doubt there’s going to be some hot days and some hot tempers, but we’ll get through it,” he said.

The timing of low water supplies is not good for farmers cultivating early summer crops.

Matt Martinez, who oversees the district’s water deliveries, said irrigators should expect extended periods without water.

“The last few weeks we have had adequate water, but the demand has been relatively low with a substantial number of farmers cutting and baling their crop,” Martinez said. “Now, demand is increasing as bales come off the fields.”

About 6.5 billion gallons of water is stored in Abiquiu Reservoir to meet pueblo irrigation needs.

The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures for New Mexico this summer.

Most of the state’s central region has equal chances of above- or below-average rainfall.

“Farmers should prepare for a difficult and dry summer, and as always, pray for rain,” Marken said.

