What’s happening in ABQ June 3-9: Celtic Fest, flamenco, fiber arts and more

June is here, so I hope everyone is stocking up on sun screen and hot dog buns.

Enjoy your days off and get out and about this weekend.

1 Tablao al Aire: Live Flamenco Outdoors at Casa Flamenca

Live Flamenco makes its return to Casa Flamenca’s outdoor performance space Tablao al Aire.

Dancers will perform from 8-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7-8 p.m. Sunday.

This year, Casa Flamenca is excited to bring special guest artists-in-residence from Spain in internationally acclaimed flamenco guitarist Juani de La Isla, dancer Helmo Cortes and singer Miguel Rosendo. These artists have all performed in flamenco festivals all over the world and touring productions. Masks are encouraged for anyone attending.

Tickets start at $35 plus fees, casaflamenca.org.

2 34th Annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, head out and enjoy the 34th Annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival. The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival has been an integral part of the Albuquerque area since 1988. It is the oldest Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Game in New Mexico and has been held in several locations throughout the years.

This year, they are returning to Balloon Fiesta Park, 9401 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy. NE, along with a children’s area, live music, heavy Scottish athletics, Clan Row, Celtic dance demonstrations and bagpipes.

There will be local breweries, merchandise, food vendors and Celtic dance. Tickets are $15 for one-day passes and $25 for a weekend pass, kids 11 and under free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com (additional fees apply) or at the gate.

3 Duke City Gladiators vs. Mass Pirates

Football season is never over. Come check out the Gladiators as they take on the Pirates. The Gladiators kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle NE, Rio Rancho. The tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

4 Run This Town ABQ

This Saturday, Run This Town hits Albuquerque.

If you are feening for a 5K, 10K or half-marathon, you have come to the right place. This is a virtual race that goes on your own time and place or with a designed trail.

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Packets for the event can be requested for early sending by emailing info@thebestraces.com and then forwarding the email confirmation.

5 Gardening with Rio Grande Food Project

Rio Grande Food Project has a wonderful urban garden on-site, 600 Coors Blvd. NW, where clients can learn how to make their own fresh produce.

This garden has 19 raised beds, a fruit orchard, additional growing areas for growing 20+ varieties of fruits and vegetables and a 5,000-gallon rain catchment system allowing RGFP to use rainwater to lower city water usage. Once harvested, the crops are weighed and distributed immediately for needy families.

This is an outdoor gardening event so dress for the weather, bring gardening gloves and wear closed-toed shoes.

The garden is open 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Kids are welcome and each person attending the event must register in advance, rgfp.org.

6 Spring and Fiber Festival

Come partake in New Mexico’s historic fiber arts at the 17th Annual Santa Fe Spring and Fiber Festival, and learn about New Mexico’s rich heritage with a plethora of activities and demonstrations. Participate in traditional New Mexican ranch tasks like sheep shearing along with spinning and weaving.

There will also be a fiber arts marketplace with local craftsmen and artisans and bread baking.

The event at El Rancho de Los Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, Santa Fe, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $8 for adults and $6 for teens, veterans and seniors 62 and older. Kids 12 and under receive free admission, golondrinas.org.

7 Summer Park Hops

Friday come out to Mariposa Basin Park, 4900 Kachina St. NW, for a day of food and fun.

The 10 a.m. to noon event is free for all but Park Hop suggests RSVPing to prepare for the moment. Registration is available at eventbrite.com

Activities include a yoga class, a face painter, crafts from Creativity Warehouse and an i9 Sports activity.

Orbit from the Albuquerque Isotopes will also be in attendance.

These free events are sponsored by The Education Plan.

