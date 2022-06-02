Editorial: NMPED, APS need to walk the art/music talk

We’re pulling for Albuquerque Public Schools to meet a goal of expanding music and arts programs to all 88 of its elementary schools ahead of schedule.

The APS board in 2017 decided on a phased approach to expand art and music programs, but the pandemic interrupted things. So far, the district has established fine arts programs in 60 schools. Four will be added during the coming school year, rounding out Phase 3. The plan has Phase 4 in the 2023-2024 school year, Phase 5 the year after that.

On May 18, the board approved a $9.9 million Fine Arts Education Act application to the N.M. Public Education Department. APD estimates that would cover over half the $17 million cost of all APS arts, music and drama programs.

Let’s not forget lawmakers passed the Fine Arts Education Act in 2003 to provide a steady increase of equitable access to standards-based arts education. In the 2018 landmark Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico ruling, Judge Sarah Singleton’s referred specifically to arts education access as part of a remedy to equitable education.

It’s time for the state to help APS and all districts meet their obligation so arts education can be provided at all elementaries and move on to secondary schools.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.