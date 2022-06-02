 Keller makes his choices for city leadership posts - Albuquerque Journal

Keller makes his choices for city leadership posts

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Katarina Sandoval

There are more leadership changes in store for Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration.

With city government veteran Lawrence Rael now filling in as chief administrative officer – Albuquerque’s top appointed job – Keller has named someone to replace Rael as the city’s chief operations officer.

Keller has appointed education official Katarina Sandoval to succeed Rael as COO, a job that works “to ensure efficient and effective delivery of city services across several departments,” according to a city news release.

Annie Manriquez

Sandoval is currently a deputy secretary in the New Mexico Public Education Department and was previously chief academic officer and associate superintendent for Albuquerque Public Schools.

Rael, who has worked in multiple other city administrations, had served as COO since Keller took office in late 2017. He stepped up to the CAO role this spring when Sarita Nair resigned from the post.

But Rael remains CAO on only an interim basis, according to the mayor’s office, and it’s unclear when – or if – he will get the role long-term.

The City Council has confirmation power for the mayor’s CAO pick, and Keller has yet to formally send a nomination to the legislative panel. His spokeswoman did not directly answer a question about whether the mayor intended to nominate Rael for the position.

Bob White

“Right now we’re focused on getting these new team members on board before taking next steps on the CAO position,” Ava Montoya said in an email. “Lawrence will continue to serve as interim.”

The mayor’s office on Wednesday also announced two new appointees:

• Annie Manriquez will be new deputy chief of staff, replacing Justine Freeman, who left the mayor’s office to be chief impact officer in the city’s Finance & Administrative Services Department. Manriquez was previously New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s senior adviser for cyber and critical infrastructure, according to a city news release

• Bob White will serve as associate chief administrative officer, a newly created position. White is a former Albuquerque city councilor and one-time city attorney.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Keller makes his choices for city leadership posts

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State auditor candidate defends campaign donation from renewable energy ...
2022 election
IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 ... IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 from Atlanta resident in exchange for favorable treatment
2
Keller makes his choices for city leadership posts
ABQnews Seeker
Education official named new COO Education official named new COO
3
Gallup native Shelly C. Lowe named National Endowment for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lowe was confirmed by Congress in ... Lowe was confirmed by Congress in February for the position
4
Cumbres & Toltec plans to postpone opening
ABQnews Seeker
Historic steam railroad to delay start ... Historic steam railroad to delay start of season by three weeks due to wildfire
5
Middle Rio Grande farmers facing dwindling water supplies
ABQnews Seeker
Difficult, dry summer in forecast for ... Difficult, dry summer in forecast for New Mexico
6
2 injured in SE ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were shot Wednesday night ... Two people were shot Wednesday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 9 p.m. to a ...
7
Helicopter drops water load on hotshot crew fighting Calf ...
ABQnews Seeker
One firefighter seriously injured, required multiple ... One firefighter seriously injured, required multiple surg
8
Records: Grandmother bought guns for teen prior to homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Jailed teenager charged in killing of ... Jailed teenager charged in killing of granduncle
9
Kentucky-based group targets GOP candidate in NM
2022 election
A political committee with a vague ... A political committee with a vague name and a Kentucky address has mailed out attack ads targeting Republican Ant Thornton, a retired aerospace engineer ...