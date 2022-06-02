 OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar - Albuquerque Journal

OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

LONDON — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation.

The decision Thursday steps up the pace by the alliance, known as OPEC+, in restoring cuts made during the worst of the pandemic recession. The group had been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month to gradually restore production cuts from 2020.

The move to increase production faster than planned comes as rising crude prices have pushed gasoline to a record high in the U.S. There are fears that elevated energy prices could slow the global economy as it emerges from the pandemic.

OPEC, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, has resisted pleas from the White House to increase oil supply to make up for production lost due to sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

That, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia, has pushed prices higher. Gasoline and diesel prices have also been rising due to a lack of refining capacity to turn crude into motor fuel.

In the U.S., crude prices are up 54% since the beginning of the year and gasoline prices are being pulled along.

The U.S. saw a record high average gasoline pump price on Thursday of $4.71 per gallon, according to AAA. The price of crude makes up about half the price of gasoline at the pump in the U.S., and prices could go even higher as the summer driving season gets under way. High gas prices for drivers are a potential factor in U.S. politics with mid-term Congressional elections approaching later this year.

In Germany, the government has sought to soften the blow to consumer finances from energy inflation by launching deeply discounted transit passes that enable unlimited use of local trains, subways and buses for 9 euros ($10) per month.

OPEC+ decisions have been complicated by the group’s failure to meet its production targets due to underinvestment and other roadblocks in some member countries. Actual production has lagged the scheduled increases.

Home » Business » Energy » OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi ...
Energy
President Joe Biden is leaning towards ... President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia -- a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi ...
2
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising ...
Energy
The front lawn of Lydia Larce's ... The front lawn of Lydia Larce's home is strewn with debris: Remnants of cabinets and chunks of pink shower marble lie between dumpsters. She ...
3
OPEC+ alliance decides output amid record U.S. pump prices
Energy
The OPEC oil cartel and allied ... The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including major exporter Russia are weighing how much oil to produce as U.S. gasoline prices hit another ...
4
Valencia County to reconsider opening door to oil, gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental, community groups say they were ... Environmental, community groups say they were ‘blindsided’
5
Italy imports more Russian oil despite impending embargo
Energy
Even as the European Union decided ... Even as the European Union decided to reduce Russian crude oil imports by 90% by the end of the year, Italy has become the ...
6
Longtime New Mexico oilman hopes to drill in Valencia ...
ABQnews Seeker
Yates believes some areas hold commercial ... Yates believes some areas hold commercial potential
7
Map shows NM residents near oil, gas facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental groups say data shows the ... Environmental groups say data shows the need for health protections in such areas
8
Summer travel kicks off with record gas prices
ABQnews Seeker
Most families will likely limit the ... Most families will likely limit the extent of their outings throughout the season
9
Albuquerque shows off its climate change response
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor notes that 88% of city ... Mayor notes that 88% of city facilities are powered by renewables