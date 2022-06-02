 Howard Johnson's: Last of once popular eateries closed in NY - Albuquerque Journal

Howard Johnson’s: Last of once popular eateries closed in NY

By Associated Press

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — The Howard Johnson’s restaurant in this upstate New York resort village — the last of the once-pervasive eateries serving food under orange roofs with blue spires — is closed.

The restaurant just south of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains did not open over Memorial Day weekend and is for lease, according to the Times Union of Albany. A post on the Facebook site HoJoLand last week said plastic tables, chair and memorabilia were removed and there were “cobwebs on the door.”

HoJo’s were well known to baby boomers, who grew up on the restaurants’ 28 ice cream flavors and fried clam plates. But they faded away with the rise of fast-food outlets and there only a few operating under the Howard Johnson’s name by the beginning of 2015.

Restaurants in Lake Placid, New York and Bangor, Maine closed in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The Wyndham Hotel Group has rights to the name and had allowed remaining restaurants to use the brand name based on grandfathered contracts. The restaurant in Lake George was not part of a franchise.

There are still Howard Johnson hotels.

A man who leased the Lake George HoJo’s in 2015 after it was closed for several years was convicted of harassing staffers. It reopened under a new operator who kept it running for the past several years, with pandemic-related pauses, according to the newspaper.

Bill Moon, the listing agent, said there was interest in the property, which could be used for another restaurant or a different business.

“It’s a great location and just looking for the person with the right vision to take it forward,” Moon said.

It was not clear if someone who leases the building for a restaurant could still use the HoJo’s name.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Wyndham Hotel Group.

Home » More News » Howard Johnson’s: Last of once popular eateries closed in NY

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Up against deadline, APS board approves nearly $2B budget
ABQnews Seeker
Members previously balked at 'huge' budget Members previously balked at 'huge' budget
2
Gallup native Shelly C. Lowe named National Endowment for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lowe was confirmed by Congress in ... Lowe was confirmed by Congress in February for the position
3
Records: Grandmother bought guns for teen prior to homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Jailed teenager charged in killing of ... Jailed teenager charged in killing of granduncle
4
Road rage shooting kills 13-year-old girl
ABQnews Seeker
APD seeks information on deadly March ... APD seeks information on deadly March incident
5
Helicopter drops water load on hotshot crew fighting Calf ...
ABQnews Seeker
One firefighter seriously injured, required multiple ... One firefighter seriously injured, required multiple surg
6
State auditor candidate defends campaign donation from renewable energy ...
2022 election
IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 ... IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 from Atlanta resident in exchange for favorable treatment
7
Keller makes his choices for city leadership posts
ABQnews Seeker
Education official named new COO Education official named new COO
8
Middle Rio Grande farmers facing dwindling water supplies
ABQnews Seeker
Difficult, dry summer in forecast for ... Difficult, dry summer in forecast for New Mexico
9
Cumbres & Toltec plans to postpone opening
ABQnews Seeker
Historic steam railroad to delay start ... Historic steam railroad to delay start of season by three weeks due to wildfire
10
Teens charged in threats against ABQ middle school
ABQnews Seeker
Police arrested two teens for making ... Police arrested two teens for making threats toward a middle school on Tuesday in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the ...