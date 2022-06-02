Driver arrested in fatal road rage shooting in SW ABQ

A driver is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man who yelled at him for driving erratically early Thursday morning in a West Side neighborhood.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives are writing up an arrest warrant for the driver. He did not identify the man who was shot and killed.

Del Greco said police responded around 1 a.m. to a shooting in a neighborhood near Gibson and 98th SW. He said neighbors reported a man had been shot in the road and made his way into a home.

Del Greco said police found a man shot to death and detained a driver in the incident. He said detectives learned the suspect was driving erratically in the neighbor hood when the man walked outside and yelled at him.

Del Greco said the driver stopped the vehicle and shot the man.