 Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war - Albuquerque Journal

Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war

By Eddie Pells / Associated Press

Barring a sudden, unexpected end to the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be banned from next month’s track and field world championships, which marks the largest international sports event since the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

An official from World Athletics said the federation is sticking with a ban of Russians and Belarusians from its events — a policy it adopted shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with Belarus aiding the Russian cause.

Asked about the status of the Russians for the July 12-25 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, World Athletics referred The Associated Press to a March 1 statement that announced the ban. In it, federation president Sebastian Coe said the unprecedented sanctions “appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.”

The three ensuing months have not brought peace, and Russian athletes have been largely absent from major competitions across the globe. The IOC recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes be excluded from international competitions and most sports have followed that advice.

Since 2015, Russia’s track federation has been under suspension as the result of a massive doping scandal that has rocked that country for the past decade. The result has been that Russian athletes who can prove they’re clean have been allowed to apply to compete as “neutral” athletes. At last year’s Olympics, 10 Russians were allowed in the track meet; at the world championships in 2019, 29 Russians competed.

But barring an unexpected change, there will be no Russians among the 1,800 or so athletes who will descend on Hayward Field in Eugene next month. The World Athletics Council meets in conjunction with the championships, though any changes it might make at that meeting would almost certainly be too late to allow the Russians into the event.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Up against deadline, APS board approves nearly $2B budget
ABQnews Seeker
Members previously balked at 'huge' budget Members previously balked at 'huge' budget
2
Gallup native Shelly C. Lowe named National Endowment for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lowe was confirmed by Congress in ... Lowe was confirmed by Congress in February for the position
3
Driver arrested in fatal road rage shooting in SW ...
ABQnews Seeker
A driver is in custody after ... A driver is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man who yelled at him for driving erratically early Thursday morning in a ...
4
Records: Grandmother bought guns for teen prior to homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Jailed teenager charged in killing of ... Jailed teenager charged in killing of granduncle
5
Road rage shooting kills 13-year-old girl
ABQnews Seeker
APD seeks information on deadly March ... APD seeks information on deadly March incident
6
Helicopter drops water load on hotshot crew fighting Calf ...
ABQnews Seeker
One firefighter seriously injured, required multiple ... One firefighter seriously injured, required multiple surg
7
State auditor candidate defends campaign donation from renewable energy ...
2022 election
IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 ... IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 from Atlanta resident in exchange for favorable treatment
8
Keller makes his choices for city leadership posts
ABQnews Seeker
Education official named new COO Education official named new COO
9
Middle Rio Grande farmers facing dwindling water supplies
ABQnews Seeker
Difficult, dry summer in forecast for ... Difficult, dry summer in forecast for New Mexico
10
Cumbres & Toltec plans to postpone opening
ABQnews Seeker
Historic steam railroad to delay start ... Historic steam railroad to delay start of season by three weeks due to wildfire