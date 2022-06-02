 New Mexico recreational cannabis sales mellow out in May - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico recreational cannabis sales mellow out in May

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Cannabis at Green Goods dispensary in Albuquerque in early May. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

Customers had more than five on it, as the state said cannabis businesses realized about $21.1 million in recreational sales in the month of May.

Medical cannabis sales did $17.4 million — combining for a total sales month of about $38.5 million, according to data released by the state’s Cannabis Control Division on Thursday.

The sales number for both recreational cannabis and medical cannabis were slightly lower than in April — when adult-use sales began and when the state realized nearly $40 million between the two. In April, recreational sales accounted for more than half of all sales with $22.1 million.

“These sales figures depict a steady pace that we expected when adult-use cannabis was legalized,” said Kristen Thomson, the state’s Cannabis Control Division director. “Our staff continues to work diligently to ensure applicants move through our licensing process efficiently, and ensure licensees operate within a safe, accessible, and effective regulated market.”

In May, Albuquerque — the state’s largest city — again led the way in cannabis sales. Recreational cannabis sales accounted for $7.3 million of the combined $14.3 million in overall sales. Santa Fe did $1.7 million In adult-use sales, Las Cruces did nearly $1.8 million in sales and Rio Rancho did $762,872. In fact, Rio Rancho’s medical sales were larger overall, bringing in about $960,071.

Towns bordering Texas — many of which are in the oil rich part of the state — also did well. Sunland Park realized nearly $1.3 million in adult-use sales, while Hobbs did about $1.2 million, according to the data.

Recreational cannabis sales are taxed — a 12% cannabis excise tax and a local GRT are applied to purchases — and the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department also released numbers last week for the month of April. Charlie Moore, the department’s spokesperson, said businesses paid about $2.5 million to the state in cannabis excise taxes — up from the state’s initial news release that mentioned a little more than $2.4 million. GRT payouts by cannabis businesses totaled more than $1.6 million.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico recreational cannabis sales mellow out in May

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New Mexico recreational cannabis sales mellow out in May
ABQnews Seeker
Customers had more than five on ... Customers had more than five on it, as the state said cannabis businesses realized about $21.1 milli ...
2
Volcanic cones near peak sacred to tribes gain protection
ABQnews Seeker
A years-long effort to protect land ... A years-long effort to protect land around a New Mexico mountain peak held sacred by many Native American tribes got a major boost Thursday ...
3
Lawyer: Heard was 'demonized' by Depp team, social media
ABQnews Seeker
Amber Heard was 'demonized' by ex-husband ... Amber Heard was 'demonized' by ex-husband Johnny Depp's legal team and excoriated on social media during a sensational defamation trial that ended with a ...
4
A cut above: ABQ stylist wins national haircutting contest
ABQnews Seeker
On a Friday morning, Melih Solano ... On a Friday morning, Melih Solano stands behind a stylist chair at the Sport Clips location at Coronado Mall in Albuquerque. She holds a ...
5
Driver arrested in fatal road rage shooting in SW ...
ABQnews Seeker
A driver is in custody after ... A driver is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man who yelled at him for driving erratically early Thursday morning in a ...
6
Convicted rapist pleads not guilty to rapes in Seattle
ABQnews Seeker
A man has pleaded not guilty ... A man has pleaded not guilty to rape and voyeurism charges in Seattle after completing a prison sentence in New Mexico for raping a ...
7
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we ...
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden grieved with the ... President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren ...
8
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter ...
ABQnews Seeker
A gunman carrying a rifle and ... A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people Wednesday at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the ...
9
Gallup native Shelly C. Lowe named National Endowment for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lowe was confirmed by Congress in ... Lowe was confirmed by Congress in February for the position