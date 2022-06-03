 Clovis football going with McCraw as new head coach - Albuquerque Journal

Clovis football going with McCraw as new head coach

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Andrew McCraw, Clovis football coach

Andrew McCraw is a product of eastern New Mexico prep football and his new job will send him back to familiar grounds.

McCraw, 35, resigned Thursday as Belen High School’s coach and later in the day was named the new coach at Clovis.

“They’ve done a lot of special things down there, and to be able to take charge of a program like that is super exciting,” he said.

McCraw replaces Cal Fullerton, who recently resigned.

McCraw only coached Belen for one season, leading the Eagles to a 7-4 record and a trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

He played his high school football at Lovington, and McCraw was an assistant coach at Eastern New Mexico in Portales for five seasons before he left for the Belen job. He was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator in Portales.

This new position will largely resemble his last one insomuch as he’ll have little time to acclimate before the season begins.

He was hired at Belen in July of last year, less than a month before the first day of official practice.

He’ll have about two months in Clovis this time, and 11 weeks before the Wildcats open their 2022 season against Hobbs.

Among the games Clovis has this upcoming season is a road game at Los Lunas, where McCraw lives. The Wildcats also face Carlsbad, Eldorado and Roswell in nondistrict, and are in a league with the Tigers, Albuquerque High, Santa Fe and Capital.

“Clovis is one of those schools you always knew about,” McCraw said. “I figured I’d throw my hat in the ring.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 3-7 season. McCraw will have to quickly get up to speed on their personnel.

“You have to get to know your kids,” he said. “Gotta figure out what they respond to, what they don’t respond to. It takes time to develop those relationships and those trusts.”

