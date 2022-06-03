State releases breakthrough cases in report

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Nearly 200 vaccinated New Mexicans were hospitalized with COVID-19 in a recent four-week period, though health officials say the data still shows that the vaccines remain protective against staving off death and serious disease.

The New Mexico Department of Health this week released data on recent breakthrough cases in its weekly epidemiology reports. The state had removed the data from its vaccination reports in mid-April because, according to health officials, many factors have made the data less useful for showing how effective the vaccine is.

The Health Department this week included the data along with a bold disclaimer that it is difficult to interpret. That’s because of a variety of factors, including that people have had varying numbers of shots, behaviors have increased their exposure to the virus, a lot of people are taking home tests and not reporting their positive cases, there have been hundreds of thousands of infections throughout the state and how removed people are from their most recent COVID shot affects on their immunity.

In any case, the report does show that COVID can, in some cases, make vaccinated people very sick.

From May 2 through May 30, 187 vaccinated people were hospitalized with COVID and seven people died. There were 121 unvaccinated people hospitalized with COVID during the same period, and seven of them died, according to the reports.

Only about 20% of New Mexico adults are unvaccinated, according to the Health Department’s website.

The data shows that someone who is unvaccinated in that recent four-week period was twice as likely to be hospitalized as someone who was vaccinated and three times as likely to be hospitalized as someone who was vaccinated and had a booster shot.

Weekly COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise throughout the month of May, according to the epidemiology reports.

There were 82 people with COVID admitted to hospitals throughout the state the week ending May 30. That was up from 71 the week before, 52 the week of May 16 and 33 the week before that.

Cases have also been on the uptick.

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 980 cases and six additional deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 7,803 since the start of the pandemic.