‘Evening in Paradise’ celebration is back

Paradise Hills neighbors and friends will gather for an Evening in Paradise celebration, which is returning Saturday, after a two-year absence.

The public is invited to attend the free event featuring food, activities for kids, arts and crafts, vendors, a zip line and presentation of the 2022 Evening in Paradise Outstanding Citizens.

In addition, state champion teams from District 4 high schools will be recognized.

“It’s been two years and our Paradise Hills neighbors and surrounding area residents are ready to celebrate at this free, family-friendly event with great food, entertainment and fun,” said Bernalillo County Commission Vice Chairman Walt Benson. “Join us and after a fun afternoon, stay and enjoy the county’s first Movies in the Park presentation of the summer.”

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park, 5801 Paradise NW.