 'Evening in Paradise' celebration is back - Albuquerque Journal

‘Evening in Paradise’ celebration is back

By Journal Staff Report

Paradise Hills neighbors and friends will gather for an Evening in Paradise celebration, which is returning Saturday, after a two-year absence.

The public is invited to attend the free event featuring food, activities for kids, arts and crafts, vendors, a zip line and presentation of the 2022 Evening in Paradise Outstanding Citizens.

In addition, state champion teams from District 4 high schools will be recognized.

“It’s been two years and our Paradise Hills neighbors and surrounding area residents are ready to celebrate at this free, family-friendly event with great food, entertainment and fun,” said Bernalillo County Commission Vice Chairman Walt Benson. “Join us and after a fun afternoon, stay and enjoy the county’s first Movies in the Park presentation of the summer.”

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park, 5801 Paradise NW.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Evening in Paradise’ celebration is back

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Evening in Paradise' celebration is back
ABQnews Seeker
Free family event in Paradise Hills ... Free family event in Paradise Hills includes 'outstanding citizens' awards
2
Council to consider bonds for facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Affordable housing would receive largest share ... Affordable housing would receive largest share of $100 million in new funding
3
Student not arrested after bringing gun to ABQ high ...
ABQnews Seeker
14-year-old considered ‘low risk’ by juvenile ... 14-year-old considered ‘low risk’ by juvenile probation office
4
State releases breakthrough cases in report
ABQnews Seeker
The data had been removed from ... The data had been removed from vaccination reports in mid-April
5
Nuclear weapons spending to get boost in NM
ABQnews Seeker
First new warhead in over 30 ... First new warhead in over 30 years part of national security blueprint
6
NM’s recreational cannabis sales see slight drop in May
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque leads way in sales; $2.5M ... Albuquerque leads way in sales; $2.5M total paid to state in excise taxes
7
Volcanic cones near peak sacred to tribes gain protection
ABQnews Seeker
A years-long effort to protect land ... A years-long effort to protect land around a New Mexico mountain peak held sacred by many Native American tribes got a major boost Thursday ...
8
Lawyer: Heard was 'demonized' by Depp team, social media
ABQnews Seeker
Amber Heard was 'demonized' by ex-husband ... Amber Heard was 'demonized' by ex-husband Johnny Depp's legal team and excoriated on social media during a sensational defamation trial that ended with a ...
9
A cut above: ABQ stylist wins national haircutting contest
ABQnews Seeker
On a Friday morning, Melih Solano ... On a Friday morning, Melih Solano stands behind a stylist chair at the Sport Clips location at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. She holds a ...