 American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue - Albuquerque Journal

American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue

By Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines on Friday raised its forecast of second-quarter revenue, joining a growing list of airlines expecting demand this summer to top previous forecasts as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.

American predicted that revenue will rise 11% to 13% above the second quarter of 2019. That easily beat the airline’s earlier forecast of a 6% to 8% increase over 2019.

Still, shares of Fort Worth, Texas-based American fell more than 8% in midday trading amid a drop in broad market indexes.

Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and others have raised revenue forecasts recently, as the number of people flying in the United States creeps closer to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, airlines are offering fewer flights than they did in 2019, which is helping them push average fares much higher.

American said revenue per seat will jump by up to 22% compared with 2019, easily beating an earlier forecast of up 14% to 16%.

“That revenue is offsetting some real cost pressures out there,” CEO Robert Isom said at an investor conference.

Airfares are up nearly 50% from this time last year, according to figures from banking firm Cowen.

The airline said costs excluding jet fuel will rise by up to 11% per seat, which is a slower increase than Delta. American expects to pay nearly $4 a gallon for fuel, nearly double the price it paid three years ago.

Home » Business » Money » American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Investor-advisory firm backs latest Frontier bid for Spirit
Money
The decision by Frontier Airlines to ... The decision by Frontier Airlines to sweeten its offer for Spirit Airlines paid dividends Friday when an investor-advisory firm recommended the deal to Spirit ...
2
GameStop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Money
GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported ... GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $157.9 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company ...
3
Advisers tell Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier bid
Money
A firm that advises investors on ... A firm that advises investors on proxy voting said Tuesday that Spirit Airlines shareholders should oppose Frontier Airlines' bid to buy Spirit, saying that ...
4
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation ...
Money
Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President ... Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the ...
5
US consumer confidence slips in May amid stubborn inflation
Money
U.S. consumer confidence edged lower in ... U.S. consumer confidence edged lower in May as Americans' view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The ...
6
Underfunded IRS rewards intellectual bankruptcy
Business
Poor IRS funding leaves us with ... Poor IRS funding leaves us with a tax system that rewards intellectual bankruptcy and is undeserving of a great democracy.
7
CEO pay rose 17% in 2021 as profits soared; ...
Money
Even when regular workers win their ... Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting. The typical compensation package for ...
8
Key inflation gauge slowed to still-high 6.3% over past ...
Money
An inflation gauge closely tracked by ... An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, the first slowdown since November 2020 and ...
9
Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to ...
Money
Stagflation. It was the dreaded 'S ... Stagflation. It was the dreaded 'S word' of the 1970s. For Americans of a certain age, it conjures memories of painfully long lines at ...