 Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed 1 - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed 1

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police have arrested a man they said was going more than twice the speed limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a SUV on Wyoming near Osuna NE, killing the other driver.

Matthew Shetima-Joe, 23 (MDC)

Matthew Shetima-Joe, 23, was booked into jail Friday morning. He is charged with homicide by vehicle (driving while intoxicated). It’s unclear who his attorney will be. =

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, around midnight a lieutenant reported that she had seen a car, later identified as a red 2020 Challenger, speeding eastbound on Osuna toward Wyoming NE. She said she had made a u-turn and attempted to do a traffic stop but the driver turned off the car’s headlights and tail lights and she lost sight of it.

Shortly after that, witnesses said the Challenger ran a red light and struck a Toyota Sequoia that was traveling northbound on Wyoming. The Toyota was severely damaged, pushed off the roadway and rolled over.

According to the complaint, the Toyota’s driver — the only occupant in the SUV — died at the scene. The driver has not been publicly identified.

The lieutenant who had initially reported the incident said when she approached the scene of the crash Shetima-Joe got out of his car, began yelling at her and other officers, and threw a folding knife from his pocket away from him. Officers were able to de-escalate the scene and got Shetima-Joe to sit down on a short wall.

“Upon my initial contact with Mr. Shetima, I introduced myself and the first worst he said to me were, ‘yeah, I’ve been drinking a little bit,'” the officer wrote in the complaint. “Later during my contact with him, he said ‘I am intoxicated.'”

Shetima-Joe told police he believed he was going 78 miles per hour, in an area whose speed limit is 35 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

Shetima-Joe was treated for a leg injury and then booked into jail.

