Biden to visit NM for wildfire briefing

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

President Joe Biden speaks about the May jobs report, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SANTA FE — President Joe Biden plans to visit Santa Fe next weekend for a briefing on the wildfires ripping through New Mexico — one of which has grown to 317,000 acres, an area larger than Los Angeles.

The president is set to meet June 11 with state officials, first responders and families affected by the fires, according to the White House.

It will be Biden’s first visit to New Mexico as president and the state’s first presidential visit since September 2019, when Donald Trump held a rally in Rio Rancho.

Biden next week will visit the state Emergency Operation Center in Santa Fe, about an hour’s drive from Las Vegas, the northern New Mexico city on the frontlines of the largest wildlife in state history.

The president’s scheduled appearance comes as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pushes the federal government to accept full responsibility for the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which began as two separate fires, each started by a U.S. Forest Service prescribed burn.

“The pain and suffering of New Mexicans caused by the actions of the U.S. Forest Service — an agency that is intended to be a steward of our lands — is unfathomable,” she said last week.

Biden called Lujan Grisham about two weeks ago and pledged the full support of the federal government as it battles the fires.

Thousands of New Mexicans have fled their homes since April amid a devastating, early start to the fire season.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has burned hundreds of homes and triggered the evacuation of thousands of residents in northeastern New Mexico. It stretches across 316,971 acres from the Las Vegas area north into Taos County.

It’s about 62% contained, according to firefighters.

The state is also battling other fires, including:

— The Black Fire, now at 264,657 acres, burning in the Gila National Forest, west of Truth or Consequences. It’s about 29% contained.

— The Cerro Pelado Fire, at 45,605 acres, by the Valles Caldera National Preserve, roughly between Cochiti Lake and Jemez Springs. It’s 95% contained.

— Periodic fires in the Rio Grande bosque within Albuquerque, including a 30-acre fire last week along both sides of the river near Montaño NW.

The nation is bracing for a terrible fire season.

The number of acres burned across the United States is about 78% above the 10-year average, according to the White House, and much of the West, Plains and Texas remain in a historic drought.

Six of the 10 largest fires now burning in the nation are in New Mexico, the White House said.

Biden receives regular briefings on the fires, according to the White House.

