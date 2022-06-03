 Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, more than 4,000 jobs - Albuquerque Journal

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, more than 4,000 jobs

By Michelle Chapman / Associated Press

Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans.

The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their homes more than ever before. While online ordering has continued to increase over the years, the pandemic saw a huge surge in such orders as Americans stayed home during lockdowns and had essential items and other goods delivered to their doors. While coronavirus restrictions have eased, many consumers’ online ordering habits remain.

Aside from a growth in online orders, Walmart and other retailers are trying to make sure that their shipping speed keeps pace with rival Amazon, which offers same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options for those who pay for its Prime membership.

Walmart said Friday that its four next generation fulfillment centers will be built over the next three years. The centers, which feature robotics and machine learning, double the capacity and number of orders allowed to be fulfilled in a day. The four fulfillment centers will be able to provide 75% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping on millions of items, including Marketplace items shipped by Walmart fulfillment services.

When combined with its traditional fulfillment centers, Walmart said it can reach 95% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping. The company can offer same-day delivery to 80% of the U.S. population when using the inventory and capabilities available at its stores.

The first next generation fulfillment center will open over the summer in Joliet, Illinois, 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) southeast of Chicago. Another one will open next spring in McCordsville, Indiana, 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. A third one will open in Lancaster, Texas in the fall of 2023, and the fourth one is set to open in 2024 in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. They join the pilot next-generation fulfillment center already operating in Pedericktown, New Jersey.

Walmart currently has 31 dedicated eCommerce fulfillment centers, 4,700 stores and 210 distribution centers.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, more than 4,000 jobs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Biden to visit NM for wildfire briefing
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden plans to visit ... President Joe Biden plans to visit Santa Fe next weekend for a briefing on the wildfires ripping through New Mexico — one of which ...
2
Student not arrested after bringing gun to ABQ high ...
ABQnews Seeker
14-year-old considered ‘low risk’ by juvenile ... 14-year-old considered ‘low risk’ by juvenile probation office
3
Nuclear weapons spending to get boost in NM
ABQnews Seeker
First new warhead in over 30 ... First new warhead in over 30 years part of national security blueprint
4
Ronchetti targets Lujan Grisham before primary
2022 election
Only five days remain in campaigns ... Only five days remain in campaigns to win party nominations
5
Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed 1
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a man ... Albuquerque police have arrested a man they said was going more than twice the speed limit when he ran a red light and crashed ...
6
Council to consider bonds for facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Affordable housing would receive largest share ... Affordable housing would receive largest share of $100 million in new funding
7
APD: Driver arrested in fatal road rage shooting in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police told confrontation occurred after pedestrians ... Police told confrontation occurred after pedestrians were nearly hit; driver deemed it 'necessary' to pull out gun
8
State releases breakthrough cases in report
ABQnews Seeker
The data had been removed from ... The data had been removed from vaccination reports in mid-April
9
A cut above: ABQ stylist wins national haircutting contest
ABQnews Seeker
On a Friday morning, Melih Solano ... On a Friday morning, Melih Solano stands behind a stylist chair at the Sport Clips location at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. She holds a ...
10
NM’s recreational cannabis sales see slight drop in May
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque leads way in sales; $2.5M ... Albuquerque leads way in sales; $2.5M total paid to state in excise taxes