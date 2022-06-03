 Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car

By Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a 13-year-old who was driving a suspected stolen car early Friday and rammed it into a marked patrol car, officials said.

In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired about 1:30 a.m. when they found and tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle accelerated toward an officer’s patrol car and slammed into it, according to the statement.

Another officer shot the young driver, who died at a hospital. Two other juveniles who were in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

No identities have been released.

Home » Around the Region » Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Biden to visit NM for wildfire briefing
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden plans to visit ... President Joe Biden plans to visit Santa Fe next weekend for a briefing on the wildfires ripping through New Mexico — one of which ...
2
Student not arrested after bringing gun to ABQ high ...
ABQnews Seeker
14-year-old considered ‘low risk’ by juvenile ... 14-year-old considered ‘low risk’ by juvenile probation office
3
Nuclear weapons spending to get boost in NM
ABQnews Seeker
First new warhead in over 30 ... First new warhead in over 30 years part of national security blueprint
4
Ronchetti targets Lujan Grisham before primary
2022 election
Only five days remain in campaigns ... Only five days remain in campaigns to win party nominations
5
Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed 1
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a man ... Albuquerque police have arrested a man they said was going more than twice the speed limit when he ran a red light and crashed ...
6
Council to consider bonds for facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Affordable housing would receive largest share ... Affordable housing would receive largest share of $100 million in new funding
7
APD: Driver arrested in fatal road rage shooting in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police told confrontation occurred after pedestrians ... Police told confrontation occurred after pedestrians were nearly hit; driver deemed it 'necessary' to pull out gun
8
State releases breakthrough cases in report
ABQnews Seeker
The data had been removed from ... The data had been removed from vaccination reports in mid-April
9
A cut above: ABQ stylist wins national haircutting contest
ABQnews Seeker
On a Friday morning, Melih Solano ... On a Friday morning, Melih Solano stands behind a stylist chair at the Sport Clips location at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. She holds a ...
10
NM’s recreational cannabis sales see slight drop in May
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque leads way in sales; $2.5M ... Albuquerque leads way in sales; $2.5M total paid to state in excise taxes