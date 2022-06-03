 The Friends of Cathedral Music, Rumelia Collective to host upcoming performances - Albuquerque Journal

The Friends of Cathedral Music, Rumelia Collective to host upcoming performances

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW, will host Camerata Del Sol at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
Camerata Del Sol is a group of musicians from Las Cruces, El Paso and Ciudad Juárez seeking to bring unique chamber music experiences to the region. It is a 15-piece conductorless ensemble. The program will include works by leading women composers of the Baroque period, including Isabella Leonarda, Élisabeth de la Guerre, Barbara Strozzi, Francesca Caccini and Leonora Duarte.
Free at fcmabq.org.

 

The Friends of Cathedral Music will present a Reuter Organ Festival at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW.
The musicians will play works by Bach, Judith Bingham, Frank Bridge, César Franck, Florence Price and Ethel Smyth.
Organist Maxine Thévenot will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Anne Laver will play at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
Chelsea Chen will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
Katelyn Emerson will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Free at fcmabq.org.

 

Rumelia Collective, who performs music of the Balkans and Mideast, will perform at Reunity Resources, 1829 San Ysidro Crossing in Santa Fe, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Tickets are $12 in advance; $15 at the door at rumeliacollective.com.
Reunity Resources is a nonprofit urban farm that promotes equitable food access. “Rumelia” comes from the word “Rumeli,” meaning “Land of the Romans,” a Turkish word used to describe the southern Balkan region.
