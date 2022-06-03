New Mexico hosting event for farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfire

State and federal agriculture agencies will host an open house on June 9 in Las Vegas for farmers and ranchers affected by this year’s wildfires.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Miguel County Chambers at 500 W. National Avenue.

Agencies will answer questions about disaster assistance funding and soil and water recovery after the fires.

Representatives will also discuss water quality, lost livestock, grazing options, farmer and rancher mental health needs and reforestation.

The following agencies will be at Thursday’s event:

New Mexico Department of Agriculture

New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service

New Mexico Livestock Board

United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

USDA Rural Development

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Wildfires have destroyed some hay supplies and summer grazing pasture.

The New Mexico Agriculture Department has created a webpage for farmers and ranchers to find other producers who still have hay and forage for sale.