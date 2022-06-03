 New Mexico hosting event for farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfire - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico hosting event for farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfire

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A horse grazes in a pasture south of Angel Fire in May as the valley fills with smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. New Mexico and federal agencies are hosting an open house on June 9 in Las Vegas for farmers and ranchers impacted by wildfire. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

State and federal agriculture agencies will host an open house on June 9 in Las Vegas for farmers and ranchers affected by this year’s wildfires. 

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Miguel County Chambers at 500 W. National Avenue. 

Agencies will answer questions about disaster assistance funding and soil and water recovery after the fires. 

Representatives will also discuss water quality, lost livestock, grazing options, farmer and rancher mental health needs and reforestation.

The following agencies will be at Thursday’s event: 

  • New Mexico Department of Agriculture
  • New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service
  • New Mexico Livestock Board
  • United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency 
  • USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
  • USDA Rural Development 
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency 

Wildfires have destroyed some hay supplies and summer grazing pasture. 

The New Mexico Agriculture Department has created a webpage for farmers and ranchers to find other producers who still have hay and forage for sale.    

