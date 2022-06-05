How certain job sectors can bolster ranks with workers from outside U.S.

With the high number of job openings, the effects of the pandemic on employment in areas of high tech, agriculture, construction and more, there is increased discussion of where are the workers? Included in the responsibilities of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is temporary worker programs. It is complicated – sponsorships, forms, fees, etc. The information here covers a couple of the most-used temporary worker programs. This is not intended to cover all the details of the programs.

According to the U.S. State Department: “Temporary worker visas are for persons who want to enter the United States for employment lasting a fixed period of time and are not considered permanent or indefinite. Each of these visas requires the prospective employer to first file a petition with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). An approved petition is required to apply for a work visa.”

The following is from the USCIS website:

H-1B Specialty Occupations, DOD Cooperative Research and Development Project Workers, and Fashion Models

Applies to people who wish to perform services in a specialty occupation, services of exceptional merit and ability relating to a Department of Defense (DOD) cooperative research and development project, or services as a fashion model of distinguished merit or ability.

Eligibility Criteria

Specialty Occupations

• Theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge; and

• Attainment of a bachelor’s or higher degree in the specific specialty or its equivalent as a minimum for entry into the occupation in the United States.

• Additional criteria for education required by position.

• Labor Condition Application certified by the Department of Labor.

DOD Researcher and Development Project Worker

• A bachelor’s or higher degree or its equivalent in the occupational field of the services.

• Labor Condition Application not required

Fashion Model

• The position/services must require a fashion model of prominence.

• Must be a fashion model of distinguished merit and ability.

• Labor Condition Application certified by the Department of Labor

Period of Stay

May be admitted for a period up to three years, may be extended for up to six years, some exceptions apply.

H-1B Cap

Annual limit of 65,000 new statuses/visas each fiscal year. Additional 20,000 for those with a master’s degree or higher from a U.S. institution are exempt from the cap. Those petitioned for or employed at an institution of higher education or its affiliated or related nonprofit entities, nonprofit research organization, or government research organization are not subject to the cap. According to Pew Research the cap is reached within a week of opening.

Fees and costs

The employer pays most, can total thousands of dollars.

H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers

U.S. employers who meet specific regulatory requirements can bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.

Who may qualify for a H-2A Classification?

The petitioner must:

• Offer a job that is temporary or seasonal nature.

• Demonstrate there are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified and available to do the temporary work.

• Show that employing H-2A workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers.

• Submit a single valid temporary labor certification from the U.S. Department of Labor with the H-2A petition.

Period of Stay

Up to the period authorized on the temporary labor certification. May be extended in increments up to one year each. Maximum period of three years.

In fiscal year 2021, the Department of Labor certified over 317,000 jobs.

Filing Fee

Paid by the petitioner, $460. Other fees may apply.

H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Workers

Permits employers to temporarily hire nonimmigrants to perform nonagricultural labor or services in the United States. The employment must be of a temporary nature for a limited period such as one-time occurrence, seasonal need, peak load need or intermittent need. Also establishes certain recruitment and displacement standards to protect similarly employed U.S. workers.

Who may qualify?

The petitioner must establish that:

• There are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, and qualified, and available to do the temporary work.

• Employing H-2B workers will not adversely affect wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers.

• Its need is temporary. Considered temporary: one-time occurrence or seasonal need or peak load need or intermittent need.

H-2B Cap

Cap at 66,000 per fiscal year. The cap has been temporarily increased for several years due to the demand.

Period of Stay

Up to the period authorized on the temporary labor certification. May be extended in increments up to one year each. Maximum period of three years.

Fees and costs

The employer pays most, can total thousands of dollars.

Sources: uscis.gov, travel.state.gov and wilsoncenter.org.